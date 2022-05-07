NYF & Friends All-Star Prediction Panel for Canelo vs. Bivol

Its Cinco de Mayo weekend which normally means that the biggest star in the sport will be in action and that continues to be Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (57-1-2). The thirty-one-year-old fighter out of Guadalajara, MX will have his hands full as he once again moves up to light heavyweight to face the undefeated WBA champion Dmitry Bivol (19-0).

For the latest odds, BetMGM is the featured site for this weekend's light heavyweight title fight. Those of you that reside in states that allow gambling, click on the button below to get a First Risk-Free Bet up to $1,000 & take advantage of the Refer a Friend Offer (Both of you will receive a $50 cash reward).

Bet With BetMGM

Just like any other Canelo Alvarez fight in recent years, this one looks to be just as big as the others so with that being said, I called on some friends of the site and NYF crew to give their prediction.

Michael Woods (Communications Director, ProBox TV): Canelo by decision

Tight fight, close rounds early, Canelo will have a harder time than he did with Kovalev, much harder than with Callum Smith, a bit tougher than BJ Saunders and a lot harder than he had to work than against Caleb Plant. This is clearly a distance fight, Canelo wins by three points.

Holt McCallany (Hollywood Actor): Canelo by TKO

Canelo has a tough opponent in Bivol. He moves well on the outside, has a good jab and will likely win some early rounds. But in the end, I think Canelo with find a way inside and stop him. Canelo by late round TKO.

David Phillips (NYFights, AwardsDaily.com): Canelo by decision

Bivol will be a genuine test for Canelo – at least early on. But like a lot of Canelo’s fights, I see the ginger-haired PFP title-holder sorting Bivol out by the middle rounds and wearing the formidable Russian down. I don’t see a KO here, more likely a fairly wide UD (8 rounds to 4 or so). Bivol is one hell of a fighter, and he’s been in with some good competition, but there are levels to this shit, and Bivol is not on Canelo’s.

Antonio Tarver (ProBox Tv): Possible Upset

The more I study Bivol the more I’m convinced that on paper, this is a very dangerous fight for Canelo because of the obvious. Bivol has a real size advantage in this fight and the fact that Bivol might be a more formidable opponent then any of the fighters in the other weight divisions below light heavyweight, he’s a volume puncher with an educated right hand that when it lands it usually cause some serious damage. Canelo’s gonna have to get inside and stay inside of Bivol in order to get his patterned body head attack, if he camps outside there’s a real chance we could see what most would believe to be a major upset.

Danny “Limelight” Rivera (Pro Wrestler for MLW, NJPW & UWN): Canelo by decision

Gayle Falkenthal (NYFights): Canelo by decision

Dmitry Bivol isn't a household name among many American fans, but the WBO light heavyweight champion is a skilled technician with power who has the potential to give Canelo Alvarez his toughest test yet, Before Alvarez can think about a trilogy with Golovkin, he'll need to pressure Bivol and control the ring to win rounds against the Russian. An upset wouldn't shock me, but I see the fight going the distance with Alvarez escaping disaster by a narrow or even a split decision over Bivol. It will be a moral victory for Bivol if he comes close.

Vladamir Lik (Boxing Journalist): Canelo by decision

Canelo is simply at the top of his game right now. Bivol has one of the best jabs in the sport and will enter the ring with a significant height advantage. However, does Bivol possess a killer instinct? If he doesn’t then Canelo will find his way to get inside and test Bivol’s body and neutralize the jab. The last time Canelo fought at 175 he had some early struggles finding his range against Sergey Kovalev until he ultimately caught him with a “crushing” right hand. Bivol has 6 straight decision victories. If he can’t hurt Canelo which I don’t expect him too then Canelo will ultimately insert his will. I expect a similar performance to Canelo’s win over the taller Callum Smith. Once Canelo figures out Bivol’s timing and range he will take over!

Colin Morrison (NYFights): Canelo by decision

With Bivol adopting a safety first approach in his last several outings I am expecting more of the same from him against Canelo. Bivol will hear the final bell but won't come close to getting the job done. Canelo via UD.

Lucas Ketelle (ITR Boxing): Canelo win

You'd have to be a fool not to pick Canelo. The only fighter I would pick over Canelo would be David Benavidez – a fight we won't see for some time, I think. Bivol should have some success early moving, boxing, etc, but Bivol has never faced a fighter who throws with this much conviction in his punches, let alone the fighting on a massive stage. Canelo will get the job done, and start towards the path of clearing out the light heavyweight division.

Ryan O'Hara (NYFights) : Canelo by decision.

It’s going to be a closer fight than some expect, but I can’t bet against the house fighter. Furthermore, Canelo is a proven superstar capable of figuring out any style. We’ll see what happens.

Marquis Johns (NYFights): Canelo by decision

Dmitry Bivol once the bell rings will give Canelo Alvarez his toughest test in the ring for me style-wise in a hot minute. The downside to that is I don't think Bivol's output will get him a judges' scorecard against Canelo nor do I think he will be able to outbox him. Think this fight on television plays out like pre-pandemic Canelo fights and I got Canelo wide on the scorecards Saturday night.

Prediction Panel: 10-0