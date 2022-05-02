Announcements
Canelo vs. Bivol: Date, Fight Time, Live Stream & Odds
We are officially in Canelo vs. Bivol fight week. The WBA light heavyweight title will be on the line as Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (57-1-2) moves up in weight to challenge WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (19-0). The fight will be taking place at The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight schedule has been released so all of the information you need leading up to the event can be found here along with streaming times and platforms.
Canelo vs. Bivol Start Time
- Date: Saturday, May 7
- Time: 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST
- Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. BST
The main card is scheduled to get underway at 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST with main event ring walks scheduled for 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. BST (Ring walk time subject to change based on flow of the event)
Canelo vs. Bivol Fight Card
- Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol; For Bivol's WBA light heavyweight title
- Filip Hrgovic (pulled out of fight) vs. Zhilei Zhang; Heavyweight (A replacement opponent is begin considered at this time)
- Montana Love vs. Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela; Super lightweight
- Shakhram Giyasov vs. Christian Gomez; Welterweight
- Joselito Velazquez vs. Jose Soto; Flyweight
- Alexis Espino vs. Aaron Silva; Middleweight
- Marc Castro vs. Pedro Vincente Scharbaai; Lightweight
- Elnur Abduraimov vs. Manuel Correa; Super featherweight
- Fernando Angel Molina vs. Ricardo Valdovinos; Super lightweight
Where to watch Canelo vs. Bivol
The card will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe (excluding Mexico and Latin America). For those living in Argentina, Chile and Colombia, you must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser. Fight fans in the U.S. and Canada can watch the fight on DAZN PPV ($59.99 for current subscribers & $79.99 for those who aren't).
Where to bet on Canelo vs. Bivol?
