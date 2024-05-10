McCaskill vs Price Purse: Female Boxers Deserve More Attention and Money

What better way to warm up for the huge boxing events this month than with a showcase of young talents in Wales? Multiple world titles will be on the line in Cardiff and we are here to discuss the McCaskill vs Price purse.

McCaskill vs Price Purse: How Much Do Female Welterweights Earn?

There is a certain issue in women's boxing nowadays and that is the lack of bright talents. A few of the categories have been dominated by the same legendary figures for years while in others, we see young and inexperienced fighters in title fights.

Well, Jessica McCaskill has been here for a while and has already cemented her place among the most successful female boxers despite only having 16 fights. She was already an amateur boxer in 2008 and took seven years to make her professional debut.

In 2017, she faced the absolute monster that is Katie Taylor for her WBA female lightweight title and lost. But it only took her eight more months before she won her first belt at light welterweight.

Over the next few years, she was one of the most dominant fighters in the world and became the undisputed female welterweight champion in 2020. She even attempted to become a two-division undisputed champ but failed to beat Chantelle Cameron in 2022.

As one of the more successful female boxers, she should be earning big from the McCaskill vs Price purse, no? Unfortunately, it is not the same as men's boxing and Jessica has not yet had a significant payday.

From what we've heard, her highest purses in recent years revolved around $100,000-150,000, which feels like nothing for the highest level of the sport.

McCaskill was originally supposed to fight Ivana Habazin in April. She decided to take the fight against Price instead, which could also result in her being stripped of her WBC title.

Nevertheless, money may be the main reason why McCaskill changed her decision. The purse bid for that fight was just $201,000, which means that Jessica was not going to earn much once again.

We believe that she will get more from the McCaskill vs Price purse and our prediction is for around $200,000. She will certainly get the bigger cut as the defending champion, probably around 70/30 in her favor.

As for Lauren Price, we doubt that she will earn a significant amount despite the fact that she will be fighting in front of her own crowd. With just 6 professional fights behind her, we envision a purse between $75,000 and $90,000. And even these figures feel like an overkill for such an inexperienced boxer.

Overall, we believe that this will not be a bad card and it will happen at a convenient hour for European and even American fans. The United Kingdom has always had a solid presence in boxing and you will see some of the best local rising talents on this card.

Moreover, we also analyzed the main event and there are good indications that we may see a young new world champion in Wales.