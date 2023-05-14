KSI Fight Results: KSI Stops Fournier

KSI beat Joe Fournier by KO on Saturday, though the exact nature of the telling blow got debated way after the result.

Replays showed the influencer landing a right, a right elbow, it looked like.

The faceoff took place at mini Wembley in London, and on DAZN.

Tommy Fury showed up to set the table, probably, for an event down the line.

Fournier wants to have the result overturned, while KSI has moved on. He and Fury jawed:

KSI told Misfits Boxing: “I'm annoyed at Tommy Fury man, that guy pissed me off, he's a dickhead.

“Let's get that contract sorted, man. I need Tommy Fury.

“I truly believe I can knock him out, get my timing on him and sleep him. My power is not like Jake's it's more, it's devastating. It's different.

“He said I'm easy money, he would destroy me and destroy Misfits. Nah man.

“I want to crush and destroy and want to be known as one of the best in this scene.

“I want the fight this year.”

Fury said: “I've already ticked off Jake Paul and you will be ticked off too. Misfits will be over.”