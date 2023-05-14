News

KSI Fight Results: KSI Stops Fournier

News

Weekend Recap: Casimero, Clavel Conquer Challengers

News

Fight Results: Janibek Alimkhanuly Stakes His Middleweight Claim

News

Jake Paul the Face Of Boxing? Hell No, More Like the Ass, Jake Declares

News

Canelo Fight Results: Alvarez Wins Decision Over Ryder

News

Undercard Results From Guadalajara: Martinez, Gvozdyk Win

News

Canelo vs Ryder Best Live Coverage (Rd By Rd) & Recap

News

Ryan Garcia Could NOT Have Gotten Up From Gervonta Hook, Says Goossen

News

Ryan Garcia Ex Trainer Joe Goossen Explains Why He Didn't Attend Post-fight Presser

News

George Foreman Plays Well On The Big Screen

News

KSI Fight Results: KSI Stops Fournier

Published

34 seconds ago

on

KSI Fight Results: KSI Stops Fournier

KSI beat Joe Fournier by KO on Saturday, though the exact nature of the telling blow got debated way after the result.

Replays showed the influencer landing a right, a right elbow, it looked like.

The faceoff took place at mini Wembley in London, and on DAZN.

KSI v Joe Fournier topped May 13 Misfits card

Tommy Fury showed up to set the table, probably, for an event down the line.

Fournier wants to have the result overturned, while KSI has moved on. He and Fury jawed:

KSI told Misfits Boxing: “I'm annoyed at Tommy Fury man, that guy pissed me off, he's a dickhead.

“Let's get that contract sorted, man.  I need Tommy Fury.

“I truly believe I can knock him out, get my timing on him and sleep him.  My power is not like Jake's it's more, it's devastating.  It's different.

“He said I'm easy money, he would destroy me and destroy Misfits.  Nah man.

“I want to crush and destroy and want to be known as one of the best in this scene.

“I want the fight this year.”

Fury said: “I've already ticked off Jake Paul and you will be ticked off too.  Misfits will be over.”

 

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

Continue Reading