Keyshawn Davis Impresses, Gets TKO9 Over Yigit on ESPN

Keyshawn Davis took on Anthony Yigit in the ESPN TV opener Saturday night, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, impressing watchers with a round nine stoppage, his accuracy and power mix were way too much for Yigit.

The Virginia native Davis entered at 7-0, 5 KOs, while fellow lightweight Yigit was 26-2-1, 10 KOs. Davis hurt Yigit with a right hand to the solar plexus to end the eighth. He did well to continue. A five punch combo to start the ninth had ref Benji Esteves waving his hands. Yigit was ok, it was early, technically, but in reality, the ref did the Brit Yigit a favor. The end came 21 seconds into the ninth.

Davis was the busier man in round one. In the second, the lefty Yigit tried to get at him more aggressively. Davis moved too craftily for Yigit to have much luck. In the third, Davis looked to ramp up in the last 1:30. His right hand, he started ripping it more. Uh oh, a clash of heads with 15 seconds to go… Davis got 5 minutes to clear his head. There was no cut but Davis got buzzed.

Yigit got backed up more in the fourth. Davis can and does stab the body swiftly and sharply, Davis in total control. “The end is near,” said analyst Tim Bradley to Bernardo Osuna at the tail end of the round.



To round 5–Davis’ accuracy stood put, Davis had the timing down. He didn’t love that Yigit didn’t choose to rumble so he forced it, flurrying to end the frame. Eating uppercuts in round six had Yigit’s nose leaking, even though he landed more than in any round prior. It got yappy at 1:40, they postured at each other, and played to the crowd. With blood dripping from his mouth, Yigit would bust chops when not trying to block shots.

In the eighth, Davis landed lil shots, Davis so clever at being able to get off in close. Yigit said that Davis kneed him as he fell into him, and replay showed he wasn’t lying. He got battered by Davis, and a body shot to end the round capped it, with a knockdown. A right whipped from underneath, into the solar plexus. Davis kept on pouring it on.

To start the ninth, he pasted Yigit, and the ref said no more.