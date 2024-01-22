Kenshiro vs Canizales Purse: Will Fighters Break Records In Japan?

The incredible run of big boxing shows with world title implications in Japan continues on Tuesday morning, with Kenshiro Teraji defending his WBA (Super) and WBC light flyweight world titles on the line.

There could be record fighter pay up for grabs for both the champion and contender in one of the smallest weight divisions around.

Naoye Inoue and Kazuto Ioka both saw out 2023 with big pay days, as they impressed the home crowds, and now it’s Kenshiro’s turn to earn one of those big boxing payouts.

We’ve got all the news and information for the Kenshiro vs Canizales payouts, as they go head-to-head in Osaka.

Kenshiro vs Canizales: Here’s What The Main Event Stars Are Expected To Earn

It should be a record breaking night with the Kenshiro Teraji vs Carlos Canizales prize money this weekend, with both men expected to make more money than they’ve picked up in the past.

For Kenshiro it is the 15th fight in a row he’s taking part in in which at least one of the world light flyweight titles are on the line, having first won the WBC version in May 2017.

After defeating Ganigan López for his first world title, the Japanese star defended it on eight occasions before losing it to fellow countryman Masamichi Yabuki in September 2021. It didn’t take Kenshiro long to win the belt back, defeating Yabuki in the rematch the following March.

The 32-year-old added a second world title belt when he beat Hiroto Kyoguchi to earn the WBA (Super) and the Ring Magazine titles. He’d defended the unified belts on two occasions before the upcoming fight.

Those fights are reported to have earned him around $200,000 per title fight, which has led to an apparent $5 million net worth from his career.

The lower weight divisions do tend to make the boxers less fighter pay but boxing payouts are still pretty good for the 108 lbs division.

With Kenshiro headlining a show in front of his home crowd with his two titles on the line, he’ll be hoping to earn a record of around $250k for his latest fight, but there could be bigger paydays to come.

Venezuelan Carlos Canizales is also expected to break his own personal record when it comes to Tuesday’s title fight in Osaka.

The Kenshiro vs Canizales payouts will almost certainly be the most the challenger will have ever earned in a fight, considering he’s only previously fought when the ‘Regular’ version of the WBA title was on the line. Canizales held that belt from 2018 to 2021.

He will be hoping to take home at least $200,000 of boxing pay from his attempt at becoming the unified world champion this week.

It is reported that he’s earned a similar net worth to his upcoming opponent, having pocketed a net worth of just over $4.5 million according to some, which will be boosted by the Kenshiro vs Canizales prize money.

Of course, the boxing payouts aren’t what the two men will be focused on in their fight, with both men wanting to walk away from the ring with two world title belts and a chance to completely unify the whole division in the future.

Kenshiro Teraji Fighter Pay

There is definitely a chance for Kenshiro to make even more from his boxing payouts this year, as he eyes up becoming the undisputed world champion at light flyweight, by beating the other two champions.

The Japanese star was hoping to face Jonathan ‘Bomba’ Gonzalez for the WBO version of the title last April but the fight was derailed thanks to Mexican having to pull out of the fight due to injury. Instead, Kenshiro took on Anthony Olascuaga, stopping his opponent in the ninth round.

A fight with mandatory challenger Hekkie Budler delayed his attempts to add a third belt to his collection at the end of 2023.

Gonzalez will now defend his version of the world championship on March 2nd as part of the card main evented by Amanda Serrano’s fight with Nina Meinke, when he takes on Rene Santiago.

IBF champion Adrian Curiel is also scheduled to defend his version of the world title against Sivenathi Nontshinga in February, meaning all of the gold will be on the line in the next six weeks in the light flyweight division.

Kenshiro is certainly eyeing up the chance to unify more of the belts in the future, as long as he defeats Canizales.

Speaking last year, the Asian boxer said: “I was shocked when I found out I wouldn’t have the opportunity to win more titles, but the important part is to win no matter who comes your way, so I was glad I won that night.

“I believe there is still a chance to become undisputed champion. I plan to stay at junior flyweight as long as I can unify the titles next year.”