Ismael Barroso Prays, Asks For Rematch

Ismael Barroso appears to be in a decent frame of mind, four days after Tony Weeks stopped the title fight between the 40 year old Venezuela native and A sider Rolly Romero.

He sits and waits, now, hoping that something good comes out of that ultra controversial outing.

I asked Barroso how he’s faring, and for an update on any movement towards justice… or at least clarity.

This is What Ismael Barroso Wants

“(My team) sent the letters for the (desires remedial) conditions to the presidents of the WBA and (Nevada commission),” Barroso messaged me. “We are confident in God that they are going to do something.”

What was he thinking about when Weeks hopped in?

And how is he feeling about the 66 year old Nevada fixture? And, is “justice” an immediate rematch?

“We feel (powers that be) will go (to immediate rematch,” Ismael Barroso said. “Because how is it possible that Tony Weeks is going to stop the fight like this, when I was super good and won my fight! I’m always hoping that God will help us and there will be some justice.”

I piped up, and said anything short of immediate rematch is unacceptable.

The Fans Demand Immediate Rematch

“Amen, that is what we want and the public does too,” said this decent and humble warrior who puts up with all the funny-dumb memes we do.

And had to be party to what is trending as the all-time worst referee stoppage in a televised high-stakes boxing match.

I’m very cautiously optimistic, I’m trying to be like Great Uncle Ismael Barroso, and have a bit of faith.

In the WBA, the Nevada commission, in Showtime, in Team Rolly, et al.

Boxing’s record at doing the right thing is not admirable…let’s get this one right, please, on behalf of a noble warrior and a deserving sport.