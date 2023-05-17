News

Ismael Barroso Prays, Asks For Rematch

News

Should KSI, YouTube Boxing and Creator Content Be Cancelled?

News

KSI Fight Results: KSI Stops Fournier

News

Weekend Recap: Casimero, Clavel Conquer Challengers

News

Fight Results: Janibek Alimkhanuly Stakes His Middleweight Claim

News

Jake Paul the Face Of Boxing? Hell No, More Like the Ass, Jake Declares

News

Canelo Fight Results: Alvarez Wins Decision Over Ryder

News

Undercard Results From Guadalajara: Martinez, Gvozdyk Win

News

Canelo vs Ryder Best Live Coverage (Rd By Rd) & Recap

News

Ryan Garcia Could NOT Have Gotten Up From Gervonta Hook, Says Goossen

News

Ismael Barroso Prays, Asks For Rematch

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Ismael Barroso Prays, Asks For Rematch

Ismael Barroso appears to be in a decent frame of mind, four days after Tony Weeks stopped the title fight between the 40 year old Venezuela native and A sider Rolly Romero.

He sits and waits, now, hoping that something good comes out of that ultra controversial outing.

I asked Barroso how he’s faring, and for an update on any movement towards justice… or at least clarity.

This is What Ismael Barroso Wants

“(My team) sent the letters for the (desires remedial) conditions to the presidents of the WBA and (Nevada commission),” Barroso messaged me. “We are confident in God that they are going to do something.”

Ismael Barroso, contender

Ismael Barroso seems to be serene, relying on his faith that the right thing will be done

What was he thinking about when Weeks hopped in?

And how is he feeling about the 66 year old Nevada fixture? And, is “justice” an immediate rematch?

“We feel (powers that be) will go (to immediate rematch,” Ismael Barroso said. “Because how is it possible that Tony Weeks is going to stop the fight like this, when I was super good and won my fight! I’m always hoping that God will help us and there will be some justice.”

On January 19, 2019, referee Tony Weeks allowed the Badou Jack vs. Marcus Browne fight to continue to the end despite a significant cut on Jack's forehead. Photo: Gayle Lynn Falkenthal

Tony Weeks at 2019 Badou Jack vs. Marcus Browne fight (Gayle Lynn Falkenthal photo)

I piped up, and said anything short of immediate rematch is unacceptable.

The Fans Demand Immediate Rematch

“Amen, that is what we want and the public does too,” said this decent and humble warrior who puts up with all the funny-dumb memes we do.

And had to be party to what is trending as the all-time worst referee stoppage in a televised high-stakes boxing match.

I’m very cautiously optimistic, I’m trying to be like Great Uncle Ismael Barroso, and have a bit of faith.

In the WBA, the Nevada commission, in Showtime, in Team Rolly, et al.

Boxing’s record at doing the right thing is not admirable…let’s get this one right, please, on behalf of a noble warrior and a deserving sport.

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

Continue Reading