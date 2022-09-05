Isaac Cruz Lives Up To Pitbull Nickname, Stops Ramirez In Second

Isaac Cruz battled Eduardo Ramirez in the lead-in to the PPV main event at Crypto.com Arena in LA on Sunday night, a PBC/FOX presentation, and if you saw their staredowns coming in, you figured it would be a rumble. It was, for a spell. Cruz aka Pitbull lived up to that nickname; he put Ramirez down in the second, off a hellacious left hook. Ref Jack Reiss assessed Ramirez, and spent extra time seeing if he was OK to continue. He was, barely; Reiss got his hook ready and out when Cruz hopped on the loser and threw a flurry.

The end of the lightweight tussle came at 2:27 in, round two.

Cruz, from Mexico City, is 25-2-1, and Ramirez (from Sinaloa; age 29) is 27-3-3. This was a Mexico v Mexico fight, and by the way, those are usually better than the more heralded “Mexico v Puerto Rico” battles.