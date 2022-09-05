Connect with us

Isaac Cruz Lives Up To Pitbull Nickname, Stops Ramirez In Second

Isaac Cruz battled Eduardo Ramirez in the lead-in to the PPV main event at Crypto.com Arena in LA on Sunday night, a PBC/FOX presentation, and if you saw their staredowns coming in, you figured it would be a rumble. It was, for a spell. Cruz aka Pitbull lived up to that nickname; he put Ramirez down in the second, off a hellacious left hook. Ref Jack Reiss assessed Ramirez, and spent extra time seeing if he was OK to continue. He was, barely; Reiss got his hook ready and out when Cruz hopped on the loser and threw a flurry.

The end of the lightweight tussle came at 2:27 in, round two.

Cruz, from Mexico City, is 25-2-1, and Ramirez (from Sinaloa; age 29) is 27-3-3. This was a Mexico v Mexico fight, and by the way, those are usually better than the more heralded “Mexico v Puerto Rico” battles.

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

