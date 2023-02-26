Is Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Scripted, Like Pro Wrestling?

You may be aware of a story making the rounds, which suggests that the Sunday, Feb. 26 match between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia is much less a “real” boxing match, but more so an exhibition which has been pre-planned, scripted.

A UK Daily Mail story asserts that a “script” is floating around, which contains the basic storyline for the face-off, which is to screen on the ESPN platform. The scrap, below, supposedly came from a backup fighter, one Mike Perry, who would be tasked with fighting Paul if Fury pulled out last minute.

My Take: I take most all things with grains of salt…but I'm leaning toward saying this is a faux document, maybe a prank.

The specificity is strange–it's not so easy to make sure one fighters' eye gets swollen.

Now, some of the specificity suggests the leaked script isn't pure BS. The “improv” after the fight ends, with directions on what fight would be booked next…I don't know.

I lean heavily toward saying this is BS, but yeah, one does never know, I suppose. The blurring of the lines of what is “real” and fake, or semi-real, is a harsh reality. CGI, AI, all of it makes for a slightly more bewildering world.