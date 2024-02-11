93 Candles To KO For Larry Merchant

Public happy birthday to the living legend of sports journalism, Larry Merchant, who could if he wanted to blow out 93 candles on this Feb. 11, Super Bowl Sunday to you, his birthday to him.

The California based Brooklyn born IBHOF entrant told me yeah, there will likely be cake and some celebrating.

I messaged the NY Post and HBO fixture, you can judge for yourself his mood.

“No cake big enough for all the candles I’d need,” he quipped, with a gentle jab at self.

“Baloney,” I answered. “I can make a sheet cake that holds 93 candles.” Pause for comedic effect. “Will have a fire extinguisher nearby maybe when it’s lit, but it’s doable.”

Larry didn’t pause: “I just need 3. Two for my mother and father who had something to do with it.”