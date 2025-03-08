Interview with Coach Giuseppe Moffa

Canadian Giuseppe Moffa, AKA “Juice,” is boxing’s younger trainer at age 24. Speaking with NY Fights, Coach Moffa’s insight is profound for any age, along with his mature mindset and goals for the future. NY Fights offers a dive into Moffa’s background.

Like Father, Like Son

Moffa was introduced to the sport via his father, Coach Mike Moffa. Giuseppe describes his father as a reputable coach in Canada. “He had a huge amateur career in Canada. He coached the national team, had been an Olympian and been in multiple world title fights (both as a coach). He’s kind of brought me everywhere throughout his career.”

Throughout Moffa’s youth, he was entrenched in boxing, which involved an amateur career starting at 12 years old up to age 18. He made it to the Canadian national team in his amateur career. He decided at the age of 18 to take a break.

Moffa got involved with his father in coaching young fighters. That’s when he tapped into his hidden desire, coaching fighters rather than being one himself. Since then, Moffa has been training exclusively.

Fighting Through Adversity

Moffa knows what it takes to endure and fight through adversities in the ring. He shares this knowledge with his fighters.

Moffa was in the corner of Christopher Guerrero (10-0, 5 K0s) in his bout against Sergio Garcia Herrera (7-4, 4 KOs) on January 13 at Centre Videotron, Quebec City, Quebec. Moffa said Guerrero hurt his bicep around round five.

Guerrero told Moffa in the corner,” I hurt my arm, I hurt my arm.” Moffa responded, “I don’t care, that’s information I don’t need. You’ll get injured multiple times. It’s not the first time, won’t be the last time. People fought with broken jaws, broken eye socket bones, wrists, elbows.

“You gotta keep fighting, that’s what it is,” Moffa told Guerrero, who went on and finished the eight-round bout, winning a unanimous decision with scores of 79-73, 79-73, and 78-74.

“It’s not easy. If you want it to be easy, you should’ve went to school,” explained Moffa. With deep amateur experience in fights, Moffa intimately understands the pain fighters need to push through in order to rise and continue fighting in their careers.

Bozy and Jaron Ennis Lend Moffa A Hand

In the leadup to Guerrero’s bout, Moffa contacted Coach Bozy Ennis, father and trainer of exciting undefeated welterweight Jaron “Boots” Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs). Moffa and Ennis had briefly worked together several years before. They set a schedule up to work at Ennis’s Philadelphia gym for 10 days.

“’Come in whenever you want. We got some sparring for you, Boots (Jaron Ennis) is here'” Moffa said. “He (Bozy) welcomed us with open arms.”

Moffa described training at Ennis’ gym. “Great atmosphere, very calm. Not too chaotic, very systematic. Boots’ dad has a system and they follow that system. Very systematic, very simple.”

Moffa’s New Montreal Gym Creates Community

Moffa’s new gym, Ulysse Nation, opening in September 2023. It is located in Saint Leonard, Montreal, Canada where there is a growing community of young fighters, including Guerrero.

Moffa has a unique system and approach as head coach of the gym. Fighters are trained as a team together, as opposed to fighters being trained separately.

Social Media Hurting Boxing

Coach Moffa is a digital native like his fighters, but he is concerned about too much exposure. Moffa says fighters today are focused on the wrong thing.

“Boxers are boxing for Instagram and a lot of boxers just want to look good. That’s the problem. They don’t wanna put the effort into being great.

“They monetize off looking good. Stay off of looking good, make sure you get the results. That’s the advice I tell to my younger ones (fighters). They wanna be flashy, they wanna box with their hands down, they wanna imitate what they see on the ‘Gram.

“They want their record to look good They don’t wanna take punishment. They don’t want to look bad in front of the crowd. It’s hurting boxing,” says Moffa.

Giuseppe Moffa: ‘Patience, Consistency, and Discipline’

Coach Moffa possesses a solid vision and a great deal of dedication and patience at his young age.

“It’s hard to get someone as hungry as I am to help me out,” said Moffa. “Most of it is done alone, but I manage because of the love of the sport I have.

“I want one of my fighters to make it. It might take two, three, four, five, 15, 20 years who knows. Everybody wants to rush, everybody wants to win now.

“Boxing is a slow grind. It’s something that’s slow and steady. You cannot rush through things, you can’t cheat. If you want to make it, there’s no cheating. Slow and steady. Come to the gym every single day and put the grind into it. Patience, consistency, and discipline will take you to the top.”

Coach Moffa sees himself in the sport for the long run. His overall work ethic, upbringing, experience, and input are crystal clear telltale signs that he is destined for greatness as a coach and, consequently, his fighters.