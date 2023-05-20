Final Predictions: Taylor vs Cameron on PPV.COM

Lightweight champion Devin Haney isn't the only accomplished boxer putting their unified, undisputed titles on the line this weekend.

Junior lightweight champion Chantalle Cameron of England (17-0, 8 KOs) accepted a challenge from lightweight champion Katie Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs), who fights in Ireland for the first time in her professional career in a bid add to her impressive boxing career by becoming a two-weight undisputed ruler against the reigning champion.

The fight takes place at a sold-out 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, today. PPV.COM will live stream Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron today at 2 pm ET/11 am PT for $34.99 in the U.S.

NYFights West Coast Bureau Chief Gayle Falkenthal joins Cynthia Conte and Jeandra LeBeauf for an all womens' fight fan chat on PPV.COM during the fight broadcast.

UK Bureau Chief Colin Morrison has a comprehensive preview of today's blockbuster fight here. All that's left is one final blast of predictions from the NYFights team and friends.

Colin Morrison, UK Bureau Chief: Close fight. Cameron is good enough to hang with Taylor in a boxing sense. Her greater power will be the telling factor, and she will land enough to get the nod on the cards. Relying on the judges not being swayed by the pro-Taylor crowd, but I believe this fight will be judged fairly.

Michael Woods, Founder, and Editor: Sorry, Queen Katie. I fear the homecoming test will be a bit pointed for the masses convening to adore you. Not your “fault,” getting older is the price we pay for not dying. No shame in having reflexes dim, and a younger lion getting the better of you in a scuffle. Cameron, UD, with props going to judges for scoring how their eyes saw it.

Ryan O’Hara, Writer: Cameron by unanimous decision. This is a mesh of styles and I believe Cameron is the ghost pepper to Taylor’s dinner. It’s gonna be a spicy one and Cameron’s relentless pressure will be enough to stun Taylor to hand her the first loss of her storied career. Let’s go, fam!

Ernie Green, Writer: Cameron is going to need to win all 10 rounds convincingly to even be in consideration for a draw. Taylor wins, by hook or by crook (it says here she wins in a comfortable 7-3 range legit) to set up the cash cow rematch against Serrano.

Cynthia Conte, RingTV, and The Real Fight Girl: I feel people are underestimating Cameron and thinking it will be an easy fight for Taylor. Cameron is a tough and rugged fighter that will pressure Taylor. I believe Cameron may pull off the homecoming upset and wins. Cameron UD.

Women's Boxing Champions: Final Predictions on Taylor vs Cameron

What do Katie Taylor and Chantalle Cameron's fellow female boxing champions think about the outcome of their bout?

Undisputed super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner is leaning toward Chantelle Cameron, and she'd like to fight the winner. “Cameron is definitely showing her grit and her age. She’s younger, she’s hungry just as much. She understands what it looks like to be at that top level.”

Undisputed middleweight champion Claressa Shields sees Taylor coming out on top. Shields called Taylor a live dog at a media workout for her upcoming fight. “She’s very competitive, very strategic. Her body is different every fight. She doesn’t do the same thing to get ready for every fight. She’s very versatile. I don’t think that Chantelle Cameron can beat Katie Taylor. I think Katie Taylor is somebody to be reckoned with.”

IBF bantamweight champion Ebonie Bridges of Australia thinks Cameron will pass this test. She told Women's Fight News, “It will be hard for her in Ireland, but she has all the tools to do it,” and is the bigger, stronger, and tougher fighter with more variety in her punches.

WBO and WBC world flyweight champion Kim Clavel of Canada told Women's Fight News, “I think Chantelle will hard a hard time adjusting to Katie's speed. Chantelle is extraordinary and strong. I see her winning 2 – 3 rounds, but speed is hard to beat. KT UD for me!” Unified IBF/WBO/WBC light-middleweight champion Natasha Jonas says, “I want Chantelle to win. I've been mates with her since being on Team GB, and she's helped me out with a lot of sparring. I do think she will win on points.” IBO Inter-Continental super flyweight title holder Lauren Parker of England believes the Irish champion will win. “I believe Katie Taylor wins on points. She rises to every occasion and this is the biggest yet, the homecoming. I believe she may have a little more skill, ring IQ and speed over Cameron. However, if anyone beats Taylor, I believe it's Cameron. So I'm not counting her out.”

Cecilia Braekhus, who fights in the co-main event against WBA light middleweight champion Terri Harper, says, “I have to give Katie respect for taking such a hard fight, doing that for her homecoming, wow! I will hold Katie Taylor as the winner because I know what drives her.”

Harper agrees with her challenger Braekhus: “Probably be the hardest fight of Katie's career. I just feel like with the Irish crowd behind will give her that extra push when it gets tough in the ring. I see Taylor being victorious.”

The last word: Unless Terri Harper scores a highly unlikely knockout, Katie Taylor will win her homecoming fight. Rounds will be competitive and close. In an arena full of fans screaming so loud the judges won't be able to hear themselves think, Taylor will get the benefit of the hometown scoring. No claims of corruption here. It's simply the home-field advantage working in Taylor's favor.