Fight Results: Ramirez Rousts Dogboe, Wins WBO Featherweight Title

Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez of Cuba and Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe of Ghana traveled long, difficult roads from their home nations to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to battle for the vacant WBO World Featherweight title.

The superior pedigree of Ramirez (12-1, 7 KOs) showed itself with more precise punching and defensive finesse, overcoming the heart and effort of Dogboe (24-3, 15 KOs) for the decision victory. Scores were 117-110, 118-109, and 119-108.

“This is a new history that I'm writing,” said Ramirez of his victory. “I won two Olympic gold medals, and now I can call myself a champion. All the respect to a warrior like Isaac Dogboe. He has my admiration. All it took is listening to this genius, Ismael Salas,” as Ramirez credited his trainer.

Ramirez was in control from the opening bell. Although trainer Barry Hunter urged Dogboe on, he could not gain any ground on Ramirez. Ramirez scored a knockdown in the final round, aided by Dogboe being off balance, to put an exclamation point on the win.

Ramirez joins a select group of champions who lost their professional debuts and went on to be champions, including Henry Armstrong, Bernard Hopkins, and Juan Manuel Marquez.

Ramirez: ‘Things Happen For a Reason'

“I believe things happen for a reason. If it hadn't been for that loss in my pro debut, I wouldn't have ended up with Ismael Salas. I wouldn't have changed my life,” noted Ramirez.

“I now call myself a champion. I'm going to enjoy this moment. All the Cubans at home in exile, I can't wait for them to be free. I want to be an example to them. I want all the smoke,” said Ramirez, naming Michael Conlan and Joet Gonzalez as possible challengers.”

Dogboe is tenacious. He wouldn't have returned from the two losses to Emanuel Navarrete otherwise. But effort alone isn't enough. He threw half again as many punches as Ramirez but landed fewer. Ramirez landed 160 of 495 total punches (32%), against 113 of 619 for Dogboe (18%). Ramirez landed 121 power punches to 101 for Dogboe, but it was nearly double the connect percentage. It simply wasn't in the cards for Dogboe to overcome Ramirez's skills, range, and ring generalship.

Dogboe: ‘Let's Run It Back'

Dogboe took the loss hard, insulted by the wide scores. “I thank God for this opportunity once again. Robeisy Ramirez is a terrific fighter, but the results are bullshit. That was no knockdown,” insisted Dogboe. Trainer Barry Hunter agreed, but the knockdown made no difference to the outcome.

Dogboe and Hunter both called for a rematch. “Let's run it back. That's all I have to say. If he's a true champion, let's run it back for Cuba and all he claims to represent. He's a great fighter, but let's have a rematch,” said Dogboe.

“I disagree with how wide the margin was tonight. It was a heated fight, a spirited fight. If the spirit is willing, we can do it again, definitely,” said Hunter. “I'll go to war with this man any given day. The second time around, it will be different.” Dogboe said, “The spirit is definitely willing. I'll be back.”

Gonzalez Grinds Out A Victory Over Vivas

In the co-feature, former Dogboe foe Joet Gonzalez of Glendora, California (26-3, 15 KOs) went to war with Jose Enrique Vivas of Texcoco, Mexico (22-3, 11 KOs), getting the victory by decision. Scores were 99-91, 98-92 X 2. The fight was grueling for both combatants. Gonzalez has improved his punch technique and kept coming at the tough Vivas. ESPN color commentator Timothy Bradley Jr. must have had flashbacks to his battle with Ruslan Provodnikov.

Following the 11th round, Vivas returned to his corner with an extremely swollen jawline, possibly broken. But the 28-year-old didn't want to give up his opportunity and came out to finish the 12th round. Even Bradley admitted he would have stopped the fight, but somehow Vivas made it to the bell. Between the pair, they threw 1,500 punches. Gonzalez landed 42% of his shots to just 20% for Vivas.

Jahi Tucker Tackles Tough Georgian

In his first fight in the junior middleweight division, Jahi Tucker of Deer Park, NY (10-0, 5 KOs) and Nikoloz Sekhinasvilli of Georgia (8-2, 6 KOs) went to war from the opening bell. It wasn't the most responsible approach, but Tucker wanted to make an impression and gain some fans and a victory. He did both by scores of 77-74 on all three cards. Tucker took a lot of shots along the way, showing toughness while he threw caution to the wind. Tucker says he wants a fight with Xander Zayas next, but he may want to get a few more rounds in before taking on one of Top Rank's finest young talents.

Prospects On Parade in Tulsa

Junior welterweight Tiger Johnson of Cleveland (8-0, 5 KOs) had to work for his victory against durable Alfonso Olvera of Tucson, Arizona (12-7-3, 4 KOs). Scores were 80-72 across the board for the 24-year-old 2020 Olympian.

Dante Benjamin Jr. of Cleveland (6-0, 4 KOs) had Jasper McCargo III of Richmond, California (4-3-2 2 KOs) on wobbly legs barely a minute into their light heavyweight bout. He scored a knockdown with a left hook, right-hand combination in the round. Another series of hard lefts put McCargo down not once, not twice, not three times but four in round two before the referee waved off the fight just before the bell.

Emiliano Vargas of Las Vegas (4-0, 3 KOs) dispatched Edgar Uvalle of Des Moines, Iowa (2-4-2, 2 KOs) in the second round of their lightweight contest through bodywork and sharp power punching. Vargas landed a body shot called low, followed by another body shot on the button, with Uvalle staying on the canvas through the ten count.

Lightweight prospect Abdullah Mason keeps turning heads among boxing insiders. Mason of Cleveland (7-0, 6 KOs) needs just 90 seconds to take down Erick Garcia Benitez of Guadalajara, Mexico (4-4, 1 KO) courtesy of a sweet-looking right check hook. Keep your eye on the 18-year-old Mason as one to watch.

Hometown heavyweight Jeremiah Milton of Tulsa (9-0, 6 KOs) won over former UFC fighter Fabio Maldonado of Sao Paulo, Brazil (29-7, 28 KOs), but couldn't score the knockout win he hoped for. Scores were 80-72 X 2 and 78-74.

In the opening bout, Rohan “Lightning” Polanco of the Dominican Republic (9-0, 5 KOs) won a shutout unanimous decision in six rounds over Ricardo Quiroz of Oxnard (12-2, 6 KOs).