Fight Recap: Savannah Marshall Becomes Undisputed Champion

Franchon Crews-Dezurn put her many talents on display Saturday in Manchester, England. She walked out in a ring costume of her design. She sang the ‘Star-Spangled Banner' acapella before the fight.

Then it was Savannah Marshall's turn to command the spotlight, becoming the new unified, undisputed super middleweight champion with an intelligent performance against the Heavy Handed Diva.

Marshall of Hartlepool, England (13-1, 10 KOs) gave herself room to work, landing the cleaner shots to win by majority decision over Crews-Dezurn of Baltimore (8-2, 2 KOs) Scores read 99-92 and 97-93 for Marshall, with the third card a draw at 95-95.

As Annie Lennox sang in the background, Marshall called the result “sweet dreams. I can't describe what I'm feeling.”

After the trash talk leading up to the fight, Marshall credited her opponent for a good contest. “I think I broke my hand on her head. Tough, tough woman, and everything I said in the build-up, I'll take back.”

Marshall said she thought Crews-Dezurn would be more formidable. “To be honest, I thought she'd come on stronger. Some of the rounds were close, but I felt like I was catching her between the shots,” said Marshall.

Marshall moved up from middleweight to challenge Crews-Dezurn after suffering her first professional loss to Claressa Shields. Marshall has serious power, and Crews-Dezurn did her best to negate her power punching by using her size to advantage, leaning on Marshall when she was able to try and slow her offense down.

Marshall's best approach was to give herself more distance to snap her jab at Crews-Dezurn, avoiding the rough and tumble approach favored by Crews-Dezurn. When she did so, she gained momentum and won rounds. Marshall was better able to prevent Crews-Dezurn from bullying her, giving herself more room for clean punching.

After ten rounds, Marshall, trainer Peter Fury, and her team believed they had the win. They were right.

Crews-Dezurn had no hesitation trading with her. She brought the heat and forced the pace. Crews-Dezurn took all Marshall's punches well, never looking buzzed or wobbled. But she couldn't match Marshall punch for punch. This may be the result of Crews-Dezurn's relative lack of activity. She last fought in April 2022; Marshall was last in the ring against Shields in October.

Marshall and Shields Heading for Rematch?

It was hard to miss Shields' presence ringside as she accompanied Crews-Dezurn backstage and shouted encouragement and instructions ringside throughout the fight. The inevitable question after the fight was about a rematch between Marshall and Shields next.

Marshall said she'd give Shields a shot – at super middleweight, not at the middleweight division where she lost to Shields. Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom said it's the right approach. “This is her weight, this is where she feels comfortable. I think we know what's next. I think it has to be at super middleweight, that's where Savannah is the best fighter in the world.”

When asked after the bout, Shields said she'd fight Marshall at whatever weight she wants – but not in the UK this time.

“If Savannah comes to the USA, I will fight her at whatever weight she wants to fight at,” said Shields. “Come to America. I already came over here. I beat her up already. From what I saw tonight, if she comes to America, the rematch – she's going to get rocked in the ring, she's going to get beat up in America.”

Shields may need to get in line. The WBC ordered a mandatory title defense several months ago against powerhouse Shadasia Green of New Jersey (12-0, 11 KOs) after she won the WBC Silver Super Middleweight title with a TKO win over Elin Cederroos. The WBO has also ordered a title defense within 90 days.

A talented amateur, Green turned pro in 2019 and has been blasting out every opponent put in front of her. It's a likely bet if the mandatory defense takes place, we will see #GreenShields instead of #MarshallShields2. Green is promoted through Jake Paul's MVP Promotions. Paul posted his intentions on Twitter to make it happen.

Natasha Jonas Wins Welterweight Belt

In the co-main event, unified junior middleweight world champion Natasha Jonas (14-2-1, 9 KOs) successfully competed at welterweight, winning the vacant IBF welterweight title against former two-time title challenger Kandi Wyatt of Calgary, Alberta (11-5, 3 KOs).

Jonas stopped Wyatt via eighth-round TKO when referee Marcus McDonnell swiftly waved off the fight after Wyatt landed a hand right hook to Wyatt's head. Wyatt didn't go down or even wobble and protested when McDonnell ended things. Jonas was well ahead and on her way to a victory, but Wyatt did not seem hurt enough to justify the stoppage.

Decide for yourself:

AND THE NEW 👑 Natasha Jonas becomes a two-weight world champ with an eighth-round TKO win over Kandi Wyatt ‼️ Who next for Jonas? 👀 🎬 @Boxxer #JonasWyatt | #TashaJonas | #CrewsDezurnMarshall pic.twitter.com/bJ65XJx6Ku — IFL TV (@IFLTV) July 1, 2023

Ben Whittaker Gets TKO Victory

Promising prospect Ben Whittaker (4-0, 3 KOs) stopped Vladimir Belujsky of Slovenia, now living in Ireland (13-7-1, 9 KOs) in the eighth and final round by TKO. Whittaker is the Olympic silver medalist at light heavyweight with many high expectations for his professional career. So far, so good.