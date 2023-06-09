Fight Preview: Munguia v Derevyanchenko, DAZN

Fans of Jamie Munguia of Mexico have played the waiting game. If all goes well, the wait may finally be over on Saturday, June 10, at the Toyota Center in Ontario, California.

In his first fight in the super middleweight division Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs), age 26, finally faces an opponent who will give him a challenge and provide an eye test in the gritty Sergey Derevyanchenko of Ukraine (14-4, 10 KOs). Dereyanchenko, age 37, fought at super middleweight earlier in his career but has been at middleweight since 2018.

It's been a long wait for Munguia to fight an opponent who might challenge him. Southern California fans hope it's been worth it. The jewel box arena in Ontario appears headed for a sellout. Munguia and Derevyanchenko will fight for the WBC Silver Super Middleweight Title on Saturday, broadcasting live worldwide on DAZN at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Munguia: ‘Toughest fight of my career'

At Thursday's pre-fight news conference, Munguia said, “This fight is a good fight for us and for the fans. Without a doubt, he is a great rival to measure myself against and know where I am at in the division. Without a doubt, this is the toughest fight of my career.”

The Ukrainian challenger said he took the fight not because he thinks it's an easy night of work. “I wanted this fight; it's a tough fight; I want to fight tough fighters. I do not worry about Munguia or his team overlooking me. That is a problem for Munguia and his team. That's their problem, not mine.”

With 41 fights in the rear-view mirror, it shouldn't have taken this long for Munguia to get a “tough fight.” Since Munguia emerged as a 20-year-old buzzsaw mowing down opponents from the Baja California club circuit, Munguia got attention as a possible late replacement opponent for Gennadiy Golovkin in 2018.

The California State Athletic Commission denied Munguia the opportunity, fearing he might be hurt by a prime Triple G. Instead, Munguia fought and defeated WBO World Super Welterweight champion, Sadam Ali. He proved the CSAC wrong by scoring four knockdowns on the way to a fourth-round TKO.

Munguia v Derevyanchenko Prediction

Then Munguia's career stalled out. He made five title defenses, including a terrible performance against Dennis Hogan from Australia. He moved to middleweight in early 2020. While Alvarez and Golovkin continued to circle each other at the top of the division, Munguia fought the likes of Gary “Spike” O'Sullivan, Tureano Johnson, and D'Mitrius Ballard, who fights on Saturday's undercard. No belt holders.

Now well into his partnership working with trainer and fellow Tijuana native Erik Morales, Munguia has improved his hand speed and combination punching.

This is the version of Munguia fans have waited to see put to the test since his surprising win over Ali.

Derevyanchenko has proven himself competitive in tough losses against Golovkin, Charlo, and Daniel Jacobs. He's never in a bad fight. On paper, he's got a chance to push Munguia. While anything can happen, the Ukrainian fighter is much smaller than Munguia, who could easily fight at light heavyweight and is 11 years older.

If Derevyanchenko can muster his experience and come into the fight in top condition, it could provide the test Munguia has sorely needed, but it would be an upset if he defeated the younger, bigger, stronger Munguia. There is plenty of competition at super middleweight while Munguia builds toward what everyone at 168 wants, the Canelo sweepstakes.

Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez thanked Derevyanchenko and his manager Keith Connolly for taking the fight. “In reality, you know, Sergiy should be undefeated. Many can make the argument because he lost some really, really close fights against top fighters. The who's who in boxing. So, I want to commend you and thank you. I know you'll bring your A-game.”

Derevyanchenko said, “I am focused on the fight, so on Saturday, we will see.” Munguia added, “This will be a great fight, a great war. I trained really hard for this event, and this fight will be exciting with many punches and Arriba Mexico!”

Undercard Lineup In Ontario

On the undercard, middleweights Shane Mosley Jr. of Las Vegas (19-4, 10 KOs) and D'Mitrius Ballard of Temple Hills, Maryland (21-1-1, 13 KOs) will fight in the co-main event for the NABO Middleweight Title.

Veteran super bantamweight Mariana Juarez of Mexico (55-12-4, 19 KOs) fights countrywoman Mayeli Flores (9-1-1, 3 KOs) in a ten-round fight.

Local talents Ricardo Sandoval of Rialto (21-2, 16 KOs) and Rocco Santomauro of Apple Valley (22-1, 6 KOs) are set for ten rounds scheduled at flyweight.

Popular super featherweight prospect Jorge Chavez of San Diego (6-0, 5 KOs) stays busy against Christian Lorenzo of Los Angeles (3-4-1). “Expect great things from me, always,” said Chavez.

Ontario native Anthony Saldivar (3-0, 1 KO) opens the card against Jerome Clayton of Metairie, Louisiana (2-1, 2 KOs) in a super welterweight fight. Saldivar used to work at the Toyota Arena. “So fighting here is a blessing, and I feel very privileged and honored,” said Saldivar.