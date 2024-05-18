Denys Berinchyk Wins 2nd Title for Ukraine Over Emanuel Navarrete

It's been a good weekend and a great few months for Ukrainian boxing.

Denys Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs) won the second boxing championship of the day for Ukraine, defeating the favored Emanuel Navarrete of Mexico (38-2-1, 31 KOs) to win the vacant WBO World Lightweight title by split decision. The scores were 116-112 and 115-113 for Berinchyk and 116-112 for Navarrete.

“This is great, my friend. This is great. Great boxing. Great fight. Navarrete, muchas gracias,” said Berinchyk after his victory in his United States debut.

Fighting for the first time in the lightweight division, Navarrete lacked his usual speed and snap. He struggled to gain momentum, often swinging wildly while trading punches with the Ukrainian. The power he relied on in the lower-weight divisions wasn’t there, and he didn’t make up for it in volume against Berinchyk.

Fans in San Diego at Pechanga Arena from both sides of the border did their best to encourage Navarrete, but Berinchyk would not yield.

“It was something new for me,” said Navarrete. “Like I always said, it would be difficult. Denys is a great fighter. He made me struggle a lot. And you saw what happened. But I’m happy with how I fought. I know that I need to improve.

“I’m not sad. I know it was a test. I needed to do more, but I know that I can do more. So, I congratulate him on his win. I’m happy because I tried things out at 135 pounds, and I know I will be strong at this division,” said Navarrete.

Denys Berinchyk Adds to Ukrainian Hardware

Berinchyk, a 2012 Olympic silver medalist, took inspiration from the victory earlier in the day by countryman Oleksandr Usyk, who became the new undisputed world heavyweight champion.

Supported in San Diego ringside by new middleweight champion Serhii Bohachuk, title challenger Sergiy Dereyanchenko, and former light heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk, Berinchyk pressed Navarrete and never let up.

Norman Jr. Denies Santillan, Wins WBO Welterweight



Welterweight Giovani Santillan’s quest to become only the second San Diego-born world champion in history was denied by a tremendous performance from Brian Norman Jr. of Atlanta, resulting in Santillan’s first professional loss Saturday in front of his hometown fans at the Pechanga Arena.

Norman Jr. (26-0, 20 KOs) and Santillan (32-1, 17 KOs) delivered an all-action fight for ten hard rounds, even as it became clear Santillan was being broken down. Norman Jr. scored two knockdowns in quick succession before referee Ray Corona put a stop to the fight at 1:39 of the tenth round.

Santillan fought while compromised by a severe cut above his left eye midway through the fight, bleeding badly and turning the battle into a bloody brawl.

After the fight, Santillan circled the ring, saluting the fans who supported him throughout. As a precaution, he was taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

“I made him miss and made him pay. I like going to other people’s hometowns and taking what they have. Whoever they have next for me, I’m ready for the challenge,” said Norman Jr.

With his victory, Norman Jr. won the World Boxing Organization interim world welterweight championship. He will likely be elevated to full championship status after the current champion, Terence Crawford of Omaha, Nebraska, moves up to the subsequent weight division in his fight scheduled for August 3.

Norman Jr.'s manager and matchmaker, Jolene Mizzone of Fighters First Management, said a decision would be made about Norman Jr.'s next opponent after all the titles become available in the welterweight division.

Torrez Jr. Remains Undefeated Against Moore

Heavyweight prospect Richard Torrez Jr. delivered a knockout victory after five thrilling rounds against a tough Brandon Moore of Lakeland, Florida. Torrez Jr. of Tulare, California (10-0, 10 KOs) went aggressively after the much taller Moore (14-1, 8 KOs).

The 2020 Olympic silver medalist Torrez Jr. employed his amateur experience to avoid Moore’s offensive effort and eventually get the better of a formidable opponent.

After the fight, Torrez Jr. said his division's new unified champion, Usyk, is a role model for him. “I really do admire what he does. I admire the entire Ukraine team – Usyk, Lomachenko. What these guys do is insane and incredible.

“I do try and mimic their style a little, but I try to match that a little with the Mexican style, the come forward, wanting to fight,” said Torrez Jr. “I think that's a recipe for success.”

Emiliano Vargas Gets TKO Win

Flashy junior lightweight phenom Emiliano Vargas of Las Vegas (10-0, 8 KOs) stopped Angel Varela of Sonora, Mexico (10-3, 7 KOs) with a sixth-round TKO win after referee Ray Corona decided Varela had taken too much punishment to continue. Vargas, age 20, is trained by his father, popular former champion Fernando Vargas.

Jonny Mansour Wins Pro Debut

U.S. amateur champion Jonny Mansour of San Diego (1-0) had tremendous local support for his professional debut. Mansour, the only professional boxer of Chaldean heritage, won his four-round fight by unanimous decision over Anel Dudo of Colorado (3-6-1).