Davis vs Garcia Undercard Results from Las Vegas

Fiodor Czerkaszyn cashed in.

The 27-year-old Ukrainian based in Warsaw, Poland stopped Elias Espadas of Yucatan, Mexico (22-6, 15 KOs) in the ninth round of a scheduled 10-round middleweight bout to improve to 22-0 and 14 knockouts.

The mostly forgettable fight served as the final bout of a six-bout bout undercard to the Showtime PPV main event featuring Gervonta “Tank” Davis and “King” Ryan Garcia.

In round two, Espadas caught Czerkaszyn with his hands down and connected with a sharp left hand that snapped his head back. However, Czerkaszyn took the punch well.

Round five was a dominating one for Czerkaszyn, who connected with a sustained series of rights to the head and left hooks to the liver. Later in the action, Czerkaszyn landed a counter left hook, leading Espadas to stick his tongue out. Moments later, Czerkaszyn followed up holding his opponent's head down and landed a left uppercut that led to a warning from the referee.

Czerkaszyn, coming off a 10-round win over Nathaniel Gallimore last November, landed a three-punch combination with a minute to go in round seven that kept Espadas on his toes. Czerkaszyn threw the gauntlet at his opponent in the final moments in an attempt to secure the knockout win, but was denied by the bell.

Round eight was reminiscent of a tennis matchup: a lot of nothing with an occasional grunt or two and a sporadic appearance from the referee for roughhousing.

Czerkaszyn connected with a series of lefts and rights that sent Espadas into the ropes, and the referee immediately stopped the fight in round nine. The stoppage was questionable, but there was no argument from the uninterested crowd, likely because the fight had primarily been a snoozefest.

Mielnicki Shines, Knocks Out Charles

Vito Mielnicki Jr., on the other hand, never looked better.

The 20-year-old junior middleweight contender of Roseland, New Jersey (15-1, 10 KOs) dropped Jose Sanchez Charles of Mexico (20-4-1, 12 KOs) three times, ending in a brutal fourth-round knockout to secure his seventh straight win.

The native of Roseland, New Jersey, was effective with his left hand from the onset, bloodying his opponent's right eye and nose in the opening round.

In round two, Mielnicki used his jab to keep Charles at bay throughout the action. He changed levels to the head and to the body effectively, which kept Charles tentative.

Mielnicki feinted and followed up with a beautiful left hook to the body of Charles that caught him by surprise. Late in the round, Mielnicki dropped Charles twice, courtesy of right hands. Charles was saved by the bell.

In round four, Mielnicki connected with a counter right hand that sent Charles crashing to the canvas, and the referee immediately waved off their fight.

Truck Simpson on Cruise Control

Popular middleweight southpaw Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson of Baltimore (13-0, 7 KOs) outpointed Pachino Hill of Davenport, Iowa (8-2-1, 6 KOs) over six rounds. Scorecards were a near-complete shutout of 60 – 52 X 2 and 59 – 54. Simpson got in solid work against a durable opponent.

Schofield Shows He's The Boss in Two Rounds



Highly-touted lightweight prospect Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield Jr. of Austin, Texas (14-0, 11 KOs) put Jesus Valentin Leon of Culiacan, Mexico (23-2-2, 19 KOs) on the canvas three times. The final right hand counterpunch knocked out Leon for a second-round destruction to keep Simpson's undefeated record intact.

Open Undercard Results

Jalil Hackett of Washington DC (6-0, 5 KOs) dropped Jason Phillips of Davenport, Iowa (3-4-2) twice en route to a third-round knockout courtesy of a left hook to the liver to remain unbeaten in their scheduled four-round, junior middleweight bou.

Opening the undercard, 19-year-old 118-pound prospect Cuttino Oliver of Baltimore (3-0, 2 KOs) knocked out Roberto Pena of Mexico (3-3, 3 KOs) in two rounds.