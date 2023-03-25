Caleb Plant and David Benavidez Make Weight

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

on

There was a mini scuffle after Caleb Plant and David Benavidez both did their job and made weight at MGM in Vegas on Friday afternoon. During the customary face off, they jawed, and Plant brought his left arm toward the face of the Mexican/Ecuadorean, who pushed Plant away. Officials intervened—Tom Brown’s presence and size came in handy— so the violence could be structured, on Saturday night, as scheduled.

BENAVIDEZ CAME IN LIGHT

Pro Benavidez fans seemed to think his poundage indicates how hard he’s trained, how much he wants it. A Plant fan might wonder if Benavidez didn’t leave some of his best stuff in the gym, if he didn’t “over train.” We shall soon see; the action kicks off at 9 pm ET for the PPV proper.

The weights for the March 25 Showtime PPV card from PBC

Join Michael Woods and Abe Gonzalez at PPV.com, we will watch and comment and chat together.

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

