Caleb Plant and David Benavidez Make Weight

There was a mini scuffle after Caleb Plant and David Benavidez both did their job and made weight at MGM in Vegas on Friday afternoon. During the customary face off, they jawed, and Plant brought his left arm toward the face of the Mexican/Ecuadorean, who pushed Plant away. Officials intervened—Tom Brown’s presence and size came in handy— so the violence could be structured, on Saturday night, as scheduled.

BENAVIDEZ CAME IN LIGHT

Pro Benavidez fans seemed to think his poundage indicates how hard he’s trained, how much he wants it. A Plant fan might wonder if Benavidez didn’t leave some of his best stuff in the gym, if he didn’t “over train.” We shall soon see; the action kicks off at 9 pm ET for the PPV proper.

