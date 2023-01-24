Connect with us

Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Giants vs Eagles Prediction Divisional Round NFL Playoffs: Latest Odds, Spread, Preview

Teixeira vs Hill Prediction: UFC 283 Betting Odds and Picks

UFC 283 Rio de Janeiro Odds: Main Card, Prelims, Analysis and Predictions

MMA Predictions [auto_last_update format="Y" before=""]: betting picks for MMA Fights

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith: Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith: Preview & Betting Odds

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Strickland vs. Imavov Prediction: UFC Fight Night 217 Betting Odds and Picks

UFC Fight Night 217 Odds: Main Card, Prelims, Analysis and Predictions

Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

As far as boxing badasses go, of fighters currently practicing, Artur Beterbiev is real near the top of any credible list. How the Russian born Canada resident handled New Yorker Joe Smith his last time out…it looked more like a mugging of a defenseless being rather than the stout challenge many expected it to be. But Anthony Yarde, who is the next victim, scratch that, foe, for Beterbiev, is not Joe Smith.

That likely won't matter, however, because even if Yarde's chin holds up better than Smith's, even if he summons power a grade better than Smith's, Beterbiev is likely to continue his momentum of efficient destruction.

Prediction 1

Beterbiev to Win

-700

Prediction 2

Yarde to Win

+450

Beterbiev, age 38, is 18-0, with 18 KOs. Yarde backers know the Hackney man can talk a nice game and sure does cut a fine figure aesthetically in the ring. Big “but” time– the 31 year old in that ring at Wembley Arena Saturday isn't going to be facing Lyndon Freakin' Arthur. Those muscles could be more of a hindrance than help when Beterbiev starts pushing Yarde back, intent on turning his lights out. Of course, this could be the night Beterbiev looks and acts his age, so that's why we have to tune in, just in case.

ARTUR BETERBIEV VS. ANTHONY YARDE BETTING ODDS

Prediction 1

Beterbiev by TKO/KO

-450

Prediction 2

Yarde by TKO/KO

+700

Per BetMGM, Artur Beterbiev is the favorite at -700, and Anthony Yarde is the underdog at +450.

Artur Beterbiev: Decision +600; KO/TKO -450

Draw: +2500

Anthony Yarde: Decision +1400; KO/TKO +700

Prediction 1

Beterbiev by Decision

+600

Prediction 2

Yarde by Decision

+1400

BETERBIEV VS. YARDE FIGHT DATE, START TIME

  • Date: Saturday, January 28  
  • Main card: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT  
  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights. 

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS BETERBIEV VS. YARDE?

  • U.S.:  ESPN+
  • UK:    BT Sport
Watch the fight on ESPN+ >>

ARTUR BETERBIEV VS. ANTHONY YARDE FIGHT CARD

  • Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde; IBF, WBA and WBC light heavyweight titles
  • Artem Dalakian vs. David Jimenez; WBA flyweight title
  • Willy Hutchinson vs. Emil Markic; For the vacant WBO Inter-Continental light heavyweight title
  • Karol Ituma vs. Ezequiel Osvaldo; For the vacant WBC international light heavyweight title
  • Charles Frankham vs. Joshua Ocampo; super featherweight
  • Umar Khan vs. Sandeep Singh Bhatti; featherweight
  • Sean Noakes vs. Santiago Garces; welterweight
  • Tommy Fletcher vs. Darryl Sharp; cruiserweight
  • Joshua Frankham vs. Joe Hardy; welterweight
  • Khalid Ali vs. Ivica Gogosevic; super welterweight
  • Moses Itauma vs. TBA; heavyweight

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

