Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

As far as boxing badasses go, of fighters currently practicing, Artur Beterbiev is real near the top of any credible list. How the Russian born Canada resident handled New Yorker Joe Smith his last time out…it looked more like a mugging of a defenseless being rather than the stout challenge many expected it to be. But Anthony Yarde, who is the next victim, scratch that, foe, for Beterbiev, is not Joe Smith.

That likely won't matter, however, because even if Yarde's chin holds up better than Smith's, even if he summons power a grade better than Smith's, Beterbiev is likely to continue his momentum of efficient destruction.

Beterbiev, age 38, is 18-0, with 18 KOs. Yarde backers know the Hackney man can talk a nice game and sure does cut a fine figure aesthetically in the ring. Big “but” time– the 31 year old in that ring at Wembley Arena Saturday isn't going to be facing Lyndon Freakin' Arthur. Those muscles could be more of a hindrance than help when Beterbiev starts pushing Yarde back, intent on turning his lights out. Of course, this could be the night Beterbiev looks and acts his age, so that's why we have to tune in, just in case.

ARTUR BETERBIEV VS. ANTHONY YARDE BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Artur Beterbiev is the favorite at -700, and Anthony Yarde is the underdog at +450.

Artur Beterbiev: Decision +600; KO/TKO -450

Draw: +2500

Anthony Yarde: Decision +1400; KO/TKO +700

BETERBIEV VS. YARDE FIGHT DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, January 28

Saturday, January 28 Main card: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT Main event ringwalks (approx): 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS BETERBIEV VS. YARDE?

U.S.: ESPN+

ESPN+ UK: BT Sport

ARTUR BETERBIEV VS. ANTHONY YARDE FIGHT CARD