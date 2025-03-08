PBC Full Announce Team Announced

PBC will have ex Showtime blow by blow man Mauro Ranallo calling the Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video. On Saturday, March 30, the show is topped by Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora and Rolando Romero vs. Isaac Cruz world championship showdowns live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Showtime vet Ranallo will work with another Sho vet, with former three-division world champion Abner Mares and plus Hall of Fame trainer Joe Goossen, on fight analysis.

ESPN announcer Brian Custer will man the desk, and Claudia Trejos and Jordan Plant will provide ringside reporting.

Who Else Will Be On the PBC Prime Debut?

From a PBC release: For the Spanish language pay-per-view, acclaimed play-by-play voice Alejandro Luna will deliver the blow-by-blow.

Ranallo was the longtime voice of boxing on SHOWTIME, in addition to play-by-play duties for entities including WWE SmackDown and NXT, Bellator MMA and more, according to the release.

Mares and Goossen from the PBC release: A Mexican Olympian and a four-time world champion throughout a career that saw him become one of Southern California’s most popular fighters, Mares worked as an analyst for SHOWTIME from 2020 through 2023.

One of boxing’s most celebrated trainers, Goossen has operated the Ten Goose Boxing Gym for many years, training top fighters including Shane Mosley, Amir Khan, Riddick Bowe, Diego Corrales and many more.

Behind the mic, Goossen was acclaimed for his commentating with FOX Sports from 2018 through 2022.

Custer won two Emmy awards while working at SNY-TV, and currently is a featured ESPN talent appearing on SportsCenter and more.

He’s experienced in the fight game as well, as a longtime host of SHOWTIME Championship Boxing.

Trejos is a veteran of ESPN and ESPN Deportes broadcasts and is a member of the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame, while Plant was a fixture ringside reporting for FOX Sports boxing events.

Luna is a two-time Emmy nominee and has handled Spanish blow-by-blow for SHOWTIME, FOX Sports and Univision.

The announcer teams will also be on the call for the two preliminary PBC on Prime Video fights that stream live and for free, regardless of Prime Video membership, beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

The pay-per-view begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is topped by rising star and reigning world champion Tim Tszyu taking on all-action contender Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora for Tszyu’s WBO title and the vacant WBC 154-pound world title in the main event.

Plus, 140-pound world champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero and Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz are meeting in the co-main event.

The PBC pay-per-view will also see Cuban star and reigning WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara defend his belt against No. 1 rated mandatory challenger Michael Zerafa, plus WBC Flyweight World Champion Julio César Martínez defends his world title against unbeaten contender Angelino Cordova in the pay-per-view opener.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, are available now through AXS.com. The main event is promoted in association with No Limit Boxing.