Gaumont vs Viera Headlines Eye of the Tiger Card Thursday on ESPN Plus

Eye of the Tiger Management and Top Rank Boxing bring midweek boxing from Canada to American fight fans on Thursday, October 17 live on ESPN Plus.

The Montreal-based fighters under trainer Marc Ramsey peppering this card have drawn new inspiration from their stablemate Artur Beterbiev after his victory over Dmitry Bivol in a historic fight for the unified, undisputed light heavyweight world championship.

Middleweight contender Alexandre Gaumont will face Uruguay’s Andres Viera in the eight-round main event from Casino Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Canada.

In the 10-round junior welterweight co-feature, Arthu r Biyarslanov will take on 57-fight veteran Jonathan Jose Eniz.

Promoted by Eye of The Tiger, Gaumont-Viera, Biyarslanov-Eniz, and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Gaumont vs Viera

Gaumont (11-0, 7 KOs) will headline in the main event in his hometown for the first time. After a brief amateur career, the 29-year-old entered the pro ranks with a four-round decision over Mikhail Miller in May 2021. Gaumont won by second-round TKO over Abdallah Luanja in May, followed by an eight-round split decision win over Santiago Fernandez a month later.

Viera (12-8, 9 KOs) enters the contest after a third-round TKO of Roberto Javier Diaz in August.

Biyarslanov vs Eniz

Arthur Biyarslanov (16-0, 14 KOs) moved to Canada as a child and competed for Canada at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Biyarslanov stopped his last eight opponents in four rounds or less.

In June, Biyarslanov captured the vacant NABF title with a fourth-round knockout of Elias Mauricio Haedo, then won by third-round TKO of Tamas Kiliti in September. Jonathan Jose Eniz of Buenos Aires, Argentina (35-20-1, 16 KOs) scored a 10-round points victory over Sergio Donaire in his hometown last month.

“It hasn’t been a long time since I’ve been in the ring. It’s good to stay busy, right back at it,” said Biyarslanov.

Biyarslanov pointed out at the final pre-fight news conference that the last time he was at the same venue, it was to see Artur Beterbiev in 2016 in a first-round knockout win over Isidro Rononi Prieto to become 11-0, 11 KOs.

“That just gives me another motivation,” said Biyarslanov. It’s think it’s inspiration to all the boxers but for me specially. I am around him, we train in the same gym. To be alongside a great athlete. It’s very motivational and makes you train harder.”

I want to dedicate this fight to a very special person of mine, who I call Uncle Danny Santagaro,” said Biyarslanov, who passed away a month ago. “He used to be one of my first coaches who helped me to become who I am today, and gave me the fundamentals of boxing.”

On the Undercard From Gastineau

Super lightweight Steve “The Dragon” Claggett of Calgary (38-8-2, 26 KOs) bounces back from his 12-round decision loss to Teofimo Lopez in June to face Eduardo Estela of Montevideo, Uruguay (16-3, 11 KOs) in a ten-round bout.

“Happy to be back and excited to show what I’ve been working on. I’m ready to go again. This is a fight I’m going to prove some things with,” said Claggett.

Claggett said he still believes in himself. “My belief comes from my hard work in the gym, all the time I’ve spent putting my life into boxing. I’ve committed my whole life to the sport.

“Going through the fight, it opened up my eyes. I know not only can I compete at that level, but I can do it. That wasn’t my best, I have more to show. Now it’s the road map back up to the top. I’m ready to show my absolute best in this fight.”

Mehmet Unal (10-0, 8 KOs), a native of Turkey fighting out of Montreal, faces Armenak Hovhannisyan of Germany (14-4-1, 6 KOs) in a scheduled ten-round bout at light heavyweight.

Unal was an amateur competitor in Germany, but as a pro, he was asked to change his name to a German last name “because people want to see Germans on TV,” running through several other fighters who changed their names.

“That’s why I didnt sign a contract in Germany. In Canada, boxing is nice. People are nice. Here I don’t worry about those kind of things. That’s why I’m boxing here,” said Unal.

Luis Santana of Montreal (12-0, 6 KOs) vs. Sebastian Ezequiel Aguirre of Argentina (19-5, 12 KOs), eight rounds, lightweights.

Shamil Khataev of Grozny, Russia (12-0-1, 3 KOs) vs. Cristian Rafael Coria of Argentina (30-10-2, 14 KOs), ten rounds, middleweights.

Khataev said, “I had a draw in my last fight. It wasn’t my best night, but it was a glorious battle.

“Now I’m more determined than ever. My brother Imam Khataev is with me, and I’m more determined than ever. I will try not to let you down.” Imam Khataev is a light heavyweight prospect based in Australia, currently 8-0 with eight knockout wins, who fought on the Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr. undercard in May.

Pascal Villeneuve of Quebec (4-2-1, 2 KOs) vs. Rafael Sosa Pintos of Argentina (63-19, 25 KOs), four rounds, cruiserweights

Moreno Fendero (7-0, 5 KOs). a native of France based in Montreal, faces Pavel Albrecht of Germany (19-26, 14 KOs), six rounds, super middleweights.

Visa issues forced the postponement of the previously scheduled women’s light heavyweight fight featuring former world champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse of Montreal and Angelica Lopez Flores of Mexico.