Teraji vs Akui: Belts, Bragging Rights and Boxing From Japan Thursday

If you love the fast action among the smaller weight division champions, set your alarm clock for Thursday’s tripleheader fight card headlined by Teraji vs Akui from the Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo.

WBC Flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji of Japan (24-1, 15 KOs) appears in his 17th consecutive world title appearance on Thursday in a unification fight with WBA Flyweight champion Seigo Yuri Akui of Japan (21-2-1, 11 KOs)

All three world title fights will stream live on ESPN-Plus in the United States starting at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT.

Joining the Teraji vs Akui card are two additional world title fights.

WBO Flyweight champion Anthony Olascuaga of Los Angeles (8-1, 6 KOs) makes his second title defense against former two-weight world champion Hiroto Kyoguchi of Japan (19-2, 12 KOs).

Japanese standout Shokichi Iwata defends his WBO Light Flyweight title against Rene Santiago of Puerto Rico.

The outcome of the three fights could redefine the flyweight division.

Kenshiro Teraji On A Tear

Teraji has put together an impressive eight-year run. In March 2022, he avenged his only loss as a pro, knocking out Masamichi Yabuki in three rounds.

Teraji became a unified world champion by stopping Kyoguchi before moving to flyweight in 2024. He knocked out Cristofer Rosales last October to capture the vacant WBC flyweight world title.

Known by most fans as simply “Kenshiro,” Teraji is a smooth tactician who controls fights with elegant precision, backed up by enough power to make opponents pay for their mistakes. If you have Teraji at the entry point of your top ten pound-for-pound list, few observers of the small weight divisions would argue the point.

Akui beat longtime champion Artem Dalakian of Armenia by unanimous decision in January 2024 and followed up with title defenses against Taku Kuwahara and Thananchai Charunphak.

Akui earned his nickname “The Demolisher.” He fears no opponent. Akui employs a relentless, come-forward style. Akui won’t be satisfied with merely a win. He intends to bully Teraji and put on a show to prove he’s worthy of his title by taking Teraji’s belt from him.

The two fighters both want a different style of fight. To date, Teraji has neutralized any punching power and aggression coming at him. He is the favorite, but Akui is a live opponent, and he’ll do what he can to bully Teraji.

Olascuaga Out To Set Up Teraji Rematch

Olascuaga’s only loss was to Teraji in 2023 in his first attempt to win a world title. In his second flyweight bout last July, he knocked out Riku Kano in three rounds to win the vacant WBO flyweight title. Olascuaga made his first defense in October with a first-round stoppage over former world champion Jonathan Gonzalez.

Kyoguchi hopes to become a three-weight world champion and looks to recapture a world title two years after his own knockout loss to Teraji in a light flyweight title unification battle.

Should both Teraji and Olascuaga win their fights, expect them to call each other out for a future unification fight next.

But Masamichi Yabuki would like a word.

The fourth belt holder in the division is IBF Flyweight champion Angel Ayala Lardizabal of Mexico, who’s scheduled to defend his title in Japan against Masamichi Yabuki on March 29 in Nagoya, Yabuki’s hometown. Yabuki defeated Sivenathi Nonshinga of South Africa in October to put himself on the potential path to a third fight with Teraji.

Iwana and Santiago On A Big Stage

Iwata is on a five-fight win streak, including last October’s third-round TKO over Jairo Noriega to win the vacant WBO light flyweight crown. Santiago is making his second attempt at a world title. He lost a decision to then-WBO light flyweight champion Jonathan Gonzalez in March 2024.

Both men will try to take advantage of being on the big stage in Japan and shine with action-packed, fan-friendly performances.

Naoya Inoue Returns to the U.S. in May

Japanese fighting icon and unified bantamweight world champion Naoya Inoue is returning to America.

Wednesday afternoon, Top Rank Boxing announced the pound-for-pound king will defend his undisputed junior featherweight world title against San Antonio native Ramon Cardenas on Sunday, May 4, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Inoue has not fought in America since 2021 and has won a pair of undisputed titles, cementing his status as a generational power-punching force.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Ohashi Promotion, Teiken Promotions, and Sampson Boxing, pre-sale tickets will be available Thursday, March 13, at 10 a.m. PT. The public on-sale is scheduled for Friday, March 14, at 10 a.m. PT via AXS.com.