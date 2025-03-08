Boxing New York

Ryan Garcia Misses Weight, By Three Pounds

Boxing

Ryan Garcia insisted it’s all been for show, his pre-fight antics were manufactured to draw buzz. That seems like posturing now, with word that the boxer weighed three pounds over the 140 pound limit for his fight against Devin Haney Saturday night at Barclays Center, and on PPV.

The NY State Athletic Commission would oversee a ceremonial session weighing in at around 2 PM. Hours before, word dropped that Garcia was over weight, at the real weigh in session.

Haney dropped the news on the Elon Musk X:

Ryan Garcia over the weight , will have to pay Haney extra

Haney is happy, he will get a cut of Ryan’s purse

Garcia would have time to try and carve off the extra, if he wanted.

Ryan Garcia: Was It Late Night Munchie During Camp?

Team Haney had been thinking Ryan Garcia looked big, and would not make 140. They wanted to bet money on it, in fact. Ryan Garcia said he was on target to make weight. Apparently not.

