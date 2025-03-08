Matias vs Paro Prediction: Can Anyone Beat Matias Right Now?

New week, new world title on the line. Subriel Matias will defend his IBF Junior Welterweight belt against undefeated Liam Paro on Saturday. Here is our Matias vs Paro prediction.

Matias vs Paro Prediction: The Champ Heads Back Home

Subriel Matias Preview

Born on September 13, 1992 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, Matias rose through the ranks of the boxing world in no time thanks to his aggressive fighting style and knockout power. Matias made his professional debut in 2015 and has since amassed an impressive record of 20-1, with all 20 wins coming by knockout.

Known for his relentless pressure and heavy hands, Mathias has built a reputation as one of the most exciting fighters at Junior Welterweight. His fights are always interesting to watch, since everyone anticipates a knockout but it is impossible to guess when it will happen.

Matias is also known for one of the rare tragic incidents that remind us how dangerous combat sports actually are. In 2020, Subriel faced Maxim Dadashev and won via RTD. Unfortunately, his opponent suffered a subdural hematoma during the clash and died after several days in the hospital.

This was a traumatic experience for Matias but he decided to continue his career. He won his last three fights in the same manner – all three opponents refused to return for the next round. This is how dominant Matias is in the ring.

In February 2023, he won the vacant IBG junior welterweight belt against Jeremias Ponce and later defended it against Shohjahon Ergashev.

After watching his most recent fights, it is hard to go against him for our Matias vs Paro prediction. Nevertheless, his opponent is a brilliant fighter. Let’s check him out.

Liam Paro Preview

Liam Paro is a professional boxer born on 19 September 1996 in Mackay, Australia. Paro began his boxing career at a young age and quickly showed talent and skill in the sport. He quickly gained a reputation as one of the most promising young boxers in the country.

Liam made his pro debut in 2015 when he was 19 years old and as of 2024, he has accumulated an unbeaten record of 24-0. Fifteen of these wins came by way of knockout.

Known for his speed, strength, and technical prowess in the ring, Paro became a fan favorite among Australian boxers. Throughout his career, he already faced and defeated several high-profile opponents: Yomar Alamo (won by decision), Brock Jarvis (won by KO in the 1st round, and Montana Love (won by KO in the 6th round), thereby cementing his status as a rising star on a global level.

Through determination, hard work, and natural talent, Liam Paro continues to rise through the ranks of the boxing world and many believe he has the potential to become world champion on Saturday.

Our Subriel Matias vs Liam Paro Prediction: Undefeated No More

An extremely interesting fight between two bright stars in the world of boxing. Subriel is an exceptional puncher and Liam is an undefeated southpaw boxer.

The fighters have the same height and arm span but Liam is 4 years younger than his opponent. It’s difficult to predict the winner in this bout. Matias has managed to overwhelm world class boxers completely, forcing them to abandon the matches. But Paro is not the type to quit.

The safest Matias vs Paro prediction is for a longer fight. Perhaps Matias will find a knockout again or convince the referee to stop the contest. But we doubt that it will happen earlier than the 7th or 8th round. We expect to see good odds for the over/under market once bookmakers make their calculations.