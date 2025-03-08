Conlan vs Gill Purse: No Record-Breaking Figures This Time

Michael Conlan will test his strength and skills against Jordan Gill in a match that could give either of them a new title shot. How much will the fighters earn for this bout? Here is our Conlan vs Gill purse analysis.

Conlan vs Gill Purse: Here’s What The Fighters Are Expected To Earn

Michael Conlan Career Earnings & Prediction

While Conlan and Gill have been fighting at a high level for years, they are far from the millions that the biggest stars earn in boxing. Neither of them has ever earned more than a million for a fight, in fact, they are not even close.

Michael Conlan has a boxing record of 18 wins and 2 losses, and the curious fact is that both of his biggest paydays came when he lost. In March 2022, he faced Leigh Wood for the WBA (Regular) featherweight title and lost. Then in May 2023, he faced Luis Alberto Lopez for the IBF featherweight title and lost again. And since these were his two title shots, they also brought him his biggest earnings.

For the match against Lopez, Conlan was entitled to 45% of the purse and earned around £380,000. For his match against Wood in 2022, his biggest purse, he earned around £625,000.

On a normal fight night, he earns around £240,000. This was his purse for his matches against Karim Guerfi, Miguel Marriaga, and TJ Doheny. Since there will be no title at stake this weekend, we expect him to earn around this much again.

Jordan Gill Career Earnings & Prediction

Jordan Gill’s boxing earnings are a mystery. But he is also the “smaller” fighter out of the two and has not yet broken into the top ranks. He has hardly ever fought anyone significant or anyone relevant and this is his chance to make a statement.

We doubt that Conlan agreed to this contract without being promised a higher percentage of the Conlan vs Gill purse. We would be surprised if Gill makes more than £150,000 from this match. The reality is that we do not know how much he earned for his previous bouts either. There are rumors that his net worth is over £5 million but looking at his former opponents, we find it unlikely.

He will certainly become a far more attractive figure if he beats Conlan here and people will take a closer look at his earnings. Until then, we can’t help with better information as there is none.

While this may not be the most high-profile event this weekend, we still believe that it is worth watching. Both fighters lost their last bouts and another defeat here may crush their dreams for a shot at the world title. The stakes are high for these athletes and you can expect a solid performance. And if you are looking for a good betting option, we have already analyzed this main event in depth and have a prediction.