Conlan vs Gill Prediction: Defeat Could Be Terminal

Michael Conlan returns to action this weekend looking to prove a point, and we’ve got all the news you need ahead of the Conlan vs Gill prediction.

Earlier this year Conlan was defeated for the second time in his career, putting a huge dent in his hopes of a world title challenge.

This weekend could be a decisive moment in his career as he desperately looks to get back to winning way.

We’ll outline everything about the Northern Irishman on his return to Belfast, and his opponent, in our Michael Conlan vs Jordan Gill prediction.

Conlan vs Gill Prediction

Both men come into this one with huge pressure on their shoulders, both having lost their most recent fights.

That only adds more intrigue to the fight and to the Conlan vs Gill prediction, even if the home fighter is the huge favorite right now.

The man from Belfast will no doubt have a raucous crowd behind him in Northern Ireland and Gill will be out to silence them.

That didn’t work out too well for English fighters in Ireland a couple of weeks ago, in the Cameron vs Taylor 2 card, but maybe the luck will change this time out.

Michael Conlan Preview

Conlan has twice previously had chances to win gold on the world stage and twice failed, but he remains a dangerous fighter.

There is a reason why he is the outstanding favorite on the Conlan vs Gill prediction and he’ll be looking to get back into world contention.

What makes this one so interesting is the fact that he knows he can’t fail to be victorious, otherwise his reputation and record will have taken a huge knock.

The 32-year-old’s first defeat came to Leigh Wood in 2022, when Conlan looked to be on his way to winning the WBA (Regular) featherweight title.

However, Wood provided a huge shock with a 12th round TKO, when he’d been behind on the judges’ scorecards going into the final three minutes.

Some huge fights await the winner on Saturday night 🏆#ConlanGill press conference 👉 https://t.co/uQqrGUknBy pic.twitter.com/8aRJphGGQ6 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 30, 2023

Two more wins followed but he was stopped by Luis Alberto Lopez as he attempted to win the IBF featherweight title earlier this year, in Belfast.

Since that devastating loss, he’s admitted that he considered retirement and has now moved trainers to Pedro Diaz, whilst he also left Top Rank for Matchroom Boxing.

He’ll be hoping that the changes and desire to get back into world title contention, coupled with the backing of a passionate home support, will carry him to victory over Gill.

Jordan Gill Preview

Former Commonwealth featherweight champion Gill certainly comes into this one as the underdog.

However, like his much more fancied opponent, the Englishman also only has two defeats on his professional career, although there’s also a draw on his record too.

Though he’s nicknamed ‘The Thrill,’ Gill’s wins have mostly come from decisions, with 19 of his victories going the distance and another eight finished inside the distance.

He may have to be willing to go to war again if he’s going to pick up the shock win on Saturday night, as our Michael Conlan vs Jordan Gill prediction will explain.

The man from Cambridgeshire doesn’t have the quality of opponent on his resume as his rival for this weekend does.

Gill’s first defeat came against Mario Enrique Tinoco in 2019, losing the Intercontinental featherweight title he’d won just one fight prior.

He then went on a five fight undefeated run, drawing one of those fights, before losing in October 2022 to Kiko Martinez.

Losing to the former world champion is no great shame but he was stopped in the fourth round and hasn’t returned to the ring since.

It’s expected to be a tough night for the visiting fighter to Belfast, and it’s unlikely he has the tools to come away with a victory.

Gill isn’t as technically sound as Conlan and it’s unlikely he has the power to stand and trade in the middle of the ring either.

Michael Conlan vs Jordan Gill Prediction: Home Fans To Go Home Smiling

It really is difficult to see anything beyond a boisterous Belfast crowd going home happy in our Michael Conlan vs Jordan Gill prediction.

The 2016 Olympic bronze medal winner is certainly used to things going against him when he’s fighting in someone else’s home and though his loss to Lopez came in the SSE Arena, where he’ll get in the ring this weekend, it’s unlikely lightning will strike twice.

Perhaps the only thing standing in ‘Mick’s’ way this weekend could be complacency if he looks ahead to bigger fights.

The Moneyline betting has the Northern Irishman as a huge -900 favorite to get the victory, whilst Gill is +550 to have his hand raised.

As far as the possible routes to victory for the underdog, there’s little difference between a stoppage or a decision, if you’re hell-bent on backing him.

Gill to win by decision is available at +1200 and an early finish can be picked up at +1100, there’s a reason for that.