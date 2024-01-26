Walker vs Germain Prediction: Will Walker Follow Up Shock Win Over Pattinson?

The WBA international welterweight title will be on the line on Saturday afternoon, although not in the fight that would have been expected. Conah Walker was lining up to headline a card in February in a rematch with Cyrus Pattinson but things haven’t turned out that way.

Instead, Belfast will play home to the latest fight in Walker’s career, as he takes on an undefeated fighter.

We’ve got all the news and information ahead of our Walker vs Germain prediction, on the latest Matchroom Boxing card this weekend.

Lloyd Germain will look to take a step up in opponent and keep his 0 in place, as he goes into the fight as a huge underdog.

Walker vs Germain Prediction

After last weekend’s British title fight between Chelli and Cullen, there’s more minor gold on the line as two more Brits take to the ring in Northern Ireland this weekend.

With the fight having to be hastily arranged after Pattinson dropped out, it’ll be interesting to see who lives with the change of situation better. Walker will have been prepared for a different fight and Germain won’t have been expecting to be facing anyone.

Will that play into our Conah Walker vs Lloyd Germain prediction?

Conah Walker Preview

Wolves born Walker certainly caused heads to turn and mouths to drop when he defeated Pattinson last time out. The losing boxer was the heavy favorite going into their fight, having won all six of his previous fights and four of those by stoppage.

Instead it was the underdog who came out on top, dropping his opponent in the third, fifth and sixth rounds, before Pattison retired from the fight at the end of the eighth round, it’s no wonder he wanted revenge in February.

Will those knockdowns be the basis of our Walker vs Germain prediction for Saturday night?

Walker had suffered two defeats in three fights prior to the shock victory, as both Samuel Antwi and Kane Gardner inflicted losses on him, the first two of his career. In between the two losses, he’d beaten Iliyan Markov, a man with a losing record by some distance, and it hadn’t hinted at a win over Pattison.

The nature of the victory was also somewhat of a shock considering the 28-year-old had only stopped three of his fights inside the distance out of his 11 wins, then to knock Pattison down three times was impressive work.

The orthodox fighter will be hoping that he isn’t on the other end of a shock result this weekend, before he gets the chance to fight Pattison for a second time.

Lloyd Germain Preview

For Germain this is the kind of opportunity that he couldn’t have been expecting to come his way this weekend with the proposed rematch between Walker and Pattison set to headline in February.

Instead the latter’s eye injury has handed an opportunity to the fighter from Cardiff, Wales, as he attempts to take the International title from his opponent.

The 33-year-old only turned professional in 2019 and has had nine fights in the four years since making his debut. So far he’s managed to remain undefeated in his career, winning all nine of his bouts.

That’s not a lot of experience and coming into this fight with so little preparation has to figure in our Conah Walker vs Lloyd Germain prediction, especially for the man who wasn’t expecting to be fighting.

Germain’s nine wins does mean that he is more than capable and has earned this chance to step up in quality of opponent and leave with as big a surprise as Walker’s most recent victory.

Only one of the Welshman’s victories to date has come by way of stoppage, and that was in his most recent fight, as he defeated Martin Harkin with a fifth round TKO. He’s also only once been 10 rounds before, which this fight is scheduled for, whereas Walker has done it twice and went eight with Pattison.

Conah Walker vs Lloyd Germain Prediction: Walker On Target To Meet Pattinson Again

Walker is a heavy favorite in this one and we’d by lying to say we see it going another way in our Walker vs Germain prediction. Of course boxing can make fools of us all and Walker is hardly at world level to make this undoable for his opponent.

However, the win of Pattinson and the chance to face one of Britain’s biggest prospects for a second time is likely to be enough to give Walker the victory on Saturday.

He hasn’t shown the power often enough for us to predict that he’ll win by stoppage, especially as Germain is yet to meet someone with the power to stop him. The Moneyline of -625 for a Walker win is the safest bet.

After that we expect the fight to go the distance at -333 is another way to make sure that you keep your money, if Germain is to cause the shock then that’s his most likely method of victory, as well as it being Walker’s.

With that in mind, we’ll also take Conah Walker to win on points at -180 as our final prediction for this one.