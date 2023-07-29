UFC 291: Jan Błachowicz vs Alex Pereira Live Results

The UFC 291 co-main event is a scrap between two very scary former champions. With fights against Israel Adesanya and UFC gold as common denominators, this is a very high-level scrap we've got on our hands and televisions. This will be Alex Pereira's debut in the UFC's light heavyweight division.

Now that the light heavyweight title has once again been vacated due to a gruesome injury to the then-title holder, this fight is a bit more important than it was when it was initially set. Jan Błachowicz is no stranger to the 205lb throne, and a win over Alex PEreira is a great way to get back to it. Really, this fight could be for an interim title had Jamahal Hill got hurt a bit sooner.

But, this is still a fun scrap despite there being no belt on the line. Stick around here for all of the UFC 291 live results regarding this fight and others on the main card.

UFC 291: Błachowicz vs Pereira – Where Does the Winner Go?

Does anyone have Jiří Procházka's phone number? We need to let him know that the title he never lost is vacant and he'll probably be fighting the winner of our UFC 291 co-main event for the belt. It's hard to picture Jan vs Alex as anything short of a very interesting fight for a spot in the next light heavyweight championship fight.

With that as a driving factor to fuel this fight, we should expect a great performance from both fighters. With that being said, it's not very likely that this will go to the judges' scorecards. Both Jan Błachowicz and Alex Pereira are finishers, and this fight is one where you'll just need to blink between rounds.

UFC 291: Błachowicz vs Pereira Live Results

It's time to see just how Alex Pereira does against the top of the heap at light heavyweight. Again, the title implications are there and the chance of a finish is very high — don't blink.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Official Result: