Draftkings Boxing 2022: How to Bet on Boxing at Draftkings?

Learn how to bet boxing on DraftKings, which types of bets are available, what bonus offers are active, and more!

Bonus & Offers details $1,000 Deposit Bonus for New Users!

DraftKings is now live in New York. T&C: Terms and Conditions Apply.

Boxing Betting Guide: Creating an Account at Draftkings

Registering at Draftkings can be done in a couple of steps. You can create an account through the official site or the betting apps. The operator offers a welcome bonus of up to $1,000 for players’ first deposit and a Refer a Friend Bonus ($100 free bet).

Here’s how the sign-up process goes:

Visit the official DraftKings website. Click on the green ‘Sign Up Free’ button. Add a username, email, password, Draftkings promo code (optional), and click Continue. Fill out the new form with all the required personal data. Click on the SignUp button to complete the registration and enter the sports lobby.

Frequently Asked Questions About DraftKings

Is DraftKings sportsbook legal in the USA?

Yes, the operator is entirely legal in several states, and there are no federal laws that prohibit its operations.

Is DraftKings a reliable site to bet on?

Yes, Draftkings is a reliable sports betting and casino platform that utilizes SSL encryption technologies. Its headquarters are in Boston, and it operates under the US’s current laws.

Can I place bets without an account?

To place a bet at Draftkings, you need to have a valid and verified account.

How can I place a bet at Draftkings?

Open the sports section, choose a betting market and select the game you want to bet on. Afterward, pick the type of bets and odds, and your choice will be automatically added to your betslip.

What are the most convenient payment methods at DraftKings?

Credit and debit cards such as Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express, are the most convenient payment methods. Bettors can also use PayPal.

How can I withdraw my winnings?

Open your account, scroll down to the window and click Withdraw. Add the amount you want to cash out, select your preferred method and click Request Withdrawal.

Is there a welcome offer for new members?

Yes, new bettors can utilize the sports betting welcome bonus of up to $1,000.

Does DraftKings offer promo codes?

Yes, the operator offers several promo codes for different bonuses. New promo codes are released monthly, and they usually have a 7-30 days expiry date.

Is there customer service available?

Yes, the customer service team is available 24/7 via live chat.

Can you bet on boxing on Draftkings?

Yes, Draftkings boxing betting is available. You can find the odds in the Boxing section featured on the sportsbook menu.

Top 3 Features of the DraftKings Sportsbook

There are multiple beneficial features available on the site; however, these are the top three you should utilize for a better Draftkings betting experience.

Same Game Parlay Bets

Same Game Parlays are special bets that allow you to combine several wagers from the exact match into a single parlay bet. Their advantage is that they are available pre-match and enable you to cover several aspects of one game. However, they’re dependent on the correct prediction for all featured outcomes, which could be considered a disadvantage.

To create an SGP, you need to turn on the SGP model. You can only select events that feature the +SGP logo next to the game card. The odds are available for all listed outcomes in the SGP model, which eases out the process of tailoring the wager based on your predictions.

In-Play Betting: How to Place Live Bets?

In-game or in-play betting is the ability to place bets while the action is happening. The odds are constantly changing based on the flow of the fight. While there have been some online complaints about the live betting section on the apps, there are no reported issues regarding the same feature on the website version.

The pros of choosing in-play betting instead of regular pre-match bets lie in the Cash-out option. Mainly, you’re allowed to retreat from a particular bet and lock in the profit while you’re winning at any point of the ongoing match. However, due to the odds continuously changing, there might be a slight delay from the submission to the confirmation of the bet.

To place live bets, open the sportsbook and enter the Live In-Game section. Choose a match and start adding bets to your betslip.

DraftKings Live Streaming Service

To enjoy Draftkings boxing betting through live streaming, you need to download the app. Here’s how you can access the feature:

Log in to the app and make a deposit.

Select the sport and event you wish to live stream.

Activate the Game Tracker at the top of the screen.

Scroll down the page and view all the available live bet options.

While DraftKings doesn’t stream live video, the Game Tracker feature brings a real-time feed and access to stats and game charts for the duration of the match. On the upside, this option is available for every sport and brings you info about the fight with less delay than the live stream videos. On the downside, you cannot watch the game through the platform, and there’s no play-by-play list on the tracker.

5 Tips for Sports Betting at DraftKings

Here are a few tips to keep in mind when you’re up for boxing betting at DraftKings:

Research – Inform yourself about the fighters and their previous matches, and read predictions about the fight you want to bet on.

– Inform yourself about the fighters and their previous matches, and read predictions about the fight you want to bet on. Manage your funds – Don’t get greedy when on a winning streak, and don’t chase losses.

– Don’t get greedy when on a winning streak, and don’t chase losses. Bet on Underdogs – While placing a bet on the favorites is safer, betting correctly on underdogs brings bigger rewards.

– While placing a bet on the favorites is safer, betting correctly on underdogs brings bigger rewards. Utilize available bonuses – Free bets and welcome offers can increase your bankroll and lower the risk of losing your money when betting.

– Free bets and welcome offers can increase your bankroll and lower the risk of losing your money when betting. Keep a clear mind – Set a specific amount for sports betting entertainment and avoid using betting activities as a source of income.

Draftkings Final Verdict: Totally Recommended

Considering the quality of its services, it’s easy to conclude that Draftkings is a good website for betting on any sports, including boxing. Multiple authorities have acknowledged the operator, proving itself to be a trustworthy choice for bettors.

Although it lacks live streaming through the site, it makes up for that with the Game Tracker installed in the app. We recommend this platform to all who wish to start betting on boxing and acquire up to a $1,000 bonus along the way!