Yamaguchi Falcao Headlines Feb 22 Mass. Down & Dirty Show

Melrose, MA (December 21, 2021) – Super middleweight contender Yamaguchi Falcao meets once-beaten Fernando Ezequiel Farias in the main event of “Down & Dirty” on Saturday, February 19 at Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose, MA.

“This is going to be a top-notch show,” said Michael Reyes, head of Reyes Boxing. “There will be at least two future world champions on this card.”

The card will also be broadcast on Throwdownsports.com.

More information is available by calling 978-745-4007 or going to ReyesBoxingClub.com.

Originally from Brazil, Falcao is living and training in Florida. His professional record is 19-1-1 with 8 wins by knockout.

The 2012 Olympic Bronze Medalist won all three of his fights in 2021 while capturing the WBC Latino, WBA Fedecaribe and ABF Continental Americas titles.

He has his eyes on showier belts and bolder faced names but must be certain he handles Farias.

Hailing from the boxing-rich city of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Farias is 10-1-2 with 4 KOs.

Falcao-Farias is scheduled for ten rounds for the WBC Latino Super Middleweight title.

In the co-featured bout of the evening, rising middleweight star Connor Coyle meets veteran Martel Fidel Rios of La Pampa, Argentina over eight rounds for the ABF Continental Americas Championship.

Representing Derry, Northern Ireland, Coyle has a record of 14-0 with 6 wins by knockout. The charismatic 31-year-old is well-traveled as a pro, having fought in Ireland, Mexico and four different US states.

Coyle, who trains alongside Falcao in Florida under the tutelage of Florida Boxing Hall of Fame trainer Jim McLaughlin, captured the ABF belt in April with a first round knockout.

“We are pleased to have Yamaguchi and Connor back in the ring,” said their promoter Jody Caliguire of Fire Fist Boxing Promotions. “The Boston metropolitan area has a huge Irish and Brazilian population so the turnout should be great!”

The undercard will feature local standouts Alejandro Paulino, Sean Bey, Eric Goff, Donnie Palmer and Gabriel Morales in separate bouts.

Additional bouts and undercard opponents will be announced shortly.