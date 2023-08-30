Announcements

UFC Fight Night 226 Tickets: Prices and Where to Buy

Announcements

UFC News: Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig Set to Headline UFC Vegas 82

Announcements UFC & MMA Betting Worldwide

UFC Fight Night Prediction: Chikadze vs Caceres - Firefight!

Announcements

Oscar Collazo Next Fight: Diagan Is Foe

Announcements

UFC Singapore Press Conference: Holloway Emotional, but Ready

Announcements

UFC Singapore Tickets: Prices, Packages and Where to Buy

Announcements News Worldwide

UFC 292 Prediction: Magny vs Garry: Bean Town Grudge Match!

Announcements News UFC & MMA Betting Worldwide

UFC 292 Prediction: Weili vs Lemos: Strawweight Strap Scrap!

Announcements New York

Ex Champ Jamel Herring Fighting In NYC

Announcements

UFC News: Chase Hooper vs Jordan Leavitt Booked for November

Announcements

UFC Fight Night 226 Tickets: Prices and Where to Buy

Published

1 hour ago

on

UFC Fight Night 226 Tickets: Prices and Where to Buy

If UFC Fight Night 226 tickets are what you're looking for, then you've found the right place. Hosted at the Accor Arena in Pairs, France, we've got a lot of very fun fights on this card, including former title challenger and France's own, Ciryl Gane. Also on the bill is the former strawweight queen, Rose Namajunas, as she makes her 125lb debut on enemy territory.

UFC tickets for this event are still available and we've got the links for you to get them. How much are UFC tickets? Where could you find UFC fight tickets? We've got everything you need to know just below.

UFC Fight Night 226 Tickets: A Lot of Options Still AvailableUFC Fight Night 226 tickets

These UFC fight tickets are very much worthwhile; Gane will be fighting at home as he looks to bounce back from his loss to Jon Jones back at UFC 285. However, he's got a huge mountain to climb, that being Sergey Spivak. Still on the better side of 30-years-old, Spivak is on a three-fight winning streak, finishing all three fights and most recently beating Derrick Lewis.

Where could you find UFC Fight Night 226 tickets? There are a few options, but the most reputable and trustworthy links to tickets would be this one and this one.

  • Upper seated viewing – Starting at $110.00
  • Lower seated viewing – Starting at $246.00
  • Floor seated viewing – Starting at $577.00

Hop on these tickets while you can! They're moving fast, and with a card like this Fight Night event, that's to be expected. Former champions, title challengers, and a whole lot of French talent representing on their home soil. A stacked card like this is certain to deliver, and the talent on this card has us thinking that this will be a memorable event.

UFC Tickets: Frequent Finishers Fighting This Weekend

Apr 24, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Rose Namajunas (Blue Gloves) kicks Zhang Weili (Red Gloves) for a TKO during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports/Sipa USA
By Icon Sport

Purchasing UFC Fight Night 226 tickets will allow you to see some of the best and emphatic finishers in the promotion put it all on the line. Rose Namajunas is on the co-main event; she's finished 7 of her 11 wins, two of these being some of the most viral stoppages in the history of the UFC.

Her opponent, Manon Fiorot, hasn't lost since her professional debut back in 2018. Since then, she's gone 10-0, stopping 6 of these wins via KO/TKO. This is a very interesting fight between her and the former strawweight champion of the world. Expect fireworks and a lot of crafty striking.

In our main event, we're looking at fighters with a combined 22 finishes between them. Gane is quite the finisher, having stopped the likes of Tai Tuivasa, Derrick Lewis, Junior dos Santos and many more. Additionally, he's a tough fighter to get out of there. Spivak has also stopped Tuivasa and Lewis after having dominated them both.

Related Topics:

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

Continue Reading