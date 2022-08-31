UFC On ESPN+ 67: Ciryl Gane Vs Tai Tuivasa Press Conference

Ciryl Gane has always been a humble fighter, but Tai Tuivasa had his bad moments. The two are headlining the UFC fight night in Paris, and the UFC press conference will probably be entertaining thanks to Tai’s very original trash talk ideas. One way or another, the UFC on ESPN+ 67 is going to banger. We’ve got a technical virtuoso against a guy who knocked out the most powerful striker in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Pre-Fight Statements Of Ciryl Gane And Tai Tuivasa

Ciryl Gane recently took part in an interview with the MMA Underground, where he discussed “multiple ways” to finish Tai Tuivasa in their bout. He believes everything could happen in an Octagon war, but his ultimate goal is to push the pace against the Aussie kickboxer.

“You can expect a ‘Bon Gamin' style, like with the footwork. I'm in the good shape and I want to learn a lot, I want to make the pressure. So you can expect everything, KO, TKO, submission, everything is possible with me.”

Tai Tuivasa Doesn’t Look Too Scared

On the other hand, the Aussie kickboxer didn’t talk much about the fight tactics. Tuivasa has a lot of respect for Gane, but he’s focused on himself and his victory at the moment. He’s coming for a big win.

“He (Ciryl Gane)’s a great fighter, he’s a great athlete, he ticks all the boxes, he’s very good; but I just worry about myself man, I go there and I fight. He’s got something to worry about too so I think that’s the greatest thing about fighting it can be whatever it wants to be on paper. You have to get in there and fight so I am definitively looking forward to it.

“Definitively, I’ve got a point to prove and I want to shut a few people up, so I’m coming to fight, I am better. I always come to fight.”

Where To Watch UFC Fight Night Press Conference?

You can watch Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa’s press conference on the official MMA Junkie YouTube channel. It should take place on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, time TBD.

