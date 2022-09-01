Ciryl Gane Vs Tai Tuivasa Full UFC Fight Night 209 Card Preview Of The Event In Paris

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is officially making its long-awaited debut in France, with its UFC Fight Night 209 event, which is slated for the upcoming Saturday. The UFC fight card this weekend will bring many high-level wars, plus this is the first ever UFC Paris since the beginning of the promotion!

Your full #UFCParis fight week schedule! 🇫🇷 Stay tuned! We'll release weigh-in tickets tomorrow morning at 10am CEST pic.twitter.com/ITQAeN4PR9 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 29, 2022

UFC Fight Card Time And Date

The UFC fight night fight card date is amazing for the European fans, as the first bout kicks off at noon ET (6 PM CET, UFC fight night card prelims). The main card starts at 3 PM ET (9 PM CET). It might come too early for the diehard American addicts or too late for Aussies.

UFC Full Fight Card

We will watch many entertaining bouts on Saturday. Here is a look at the battles on the upcoming UFC fight card, but again, last-minute changes are very likely to happen. Twenty-four Octagon warriors will take place at Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa fight card.

Main Card (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 3 PM ET, 9 PM CET)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Ciryl Gane (10-1-0) vs. Tai Tuivasa (15-3-0)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Robert Whittaker (23-6-0) vs. Marvin Vettori (18-4-1)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Alessio Di Chirico (13-6-0) vs. Roman Kopylov (8-2-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Nasrat Haqparast (13-5-0) vs. John Makdessi (18-7-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Charles Jourdain (13-5-1) vs. Nathaniel Wood (18-5-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): William Gomis (10-2-0) vs. Jarno Errens (13-3-1)

UFC Fight Night Card Prelims (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, noon ET, 6 PM CET)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Dustin Stoltzfus (14-4-0) vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov (24-4-1)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Fares Ziam (12-4-0) vs. Michal Figlak (8-0-0)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Nassourdine Imavov (11-3-0) vs. Joaquin Buckley (15-4-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Benoit Saint-Denis (9-1-0) vs. Gabriel Miranda (16-5-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Khalid Taha (13-4-0) vs. Cristian Quiñonez (16-3-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Ailin Perez (7-1-0) vs. Stephanie Egger (7-3-0)

What Can I Expect From The UFC Fight Night 209 in Paris?

This is the promotional debut in “The City of Lights”, so it is a great historical moment for the fastest-growing sport in the world. The card is stacked with European fighters, and we might witness many high-paced three-round wars. Some fights might also end before the final bell.

For example, the main event of the evening brings the bout between the legendary French Muay Thai fighter Ciryl Gane and Aussie knockout artist Tai Tuivasa. One way or another, someone’s getting finished here. Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori and Charles Jourdain vs Nathaniel Wood are solid candidates for the Fight of the Night bonuses.

When it comes to the preliminary bouts, the one between Benoit St-Denis and Gabriel Miranda promises the most. Khalid Taha and Christian Quinonez might also last for three rounds. If you’re a fan of high-paced toe-to-toe bouts, you’ll probably Michal Figlak vs Fares Ziam and Joaquin Buckley vs Nassourdine Imavov.

Nasrat Haqparast vs John Makdessi might end inside one round, but it could also last for 15 minutes, both guys are very skillful. Oh, don't forget the promotional debut of two big talents – Jarno Errens and William Gomis!

France has improved a lot in the last few years, MMA Factory Paris and coach Fernand Lopez are doing a heck of a job! Please don’t miss watching UFC on ESPN+ 67 this upcoming weekend, there are many promising match-ups!