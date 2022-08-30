Gane Vs Tuivasa Streaming: Where To Watch UFC Fight Night 209 Live Online Or On TV?

The UFC travels across the pond for a historical, first-ever event in France. It is going to get underway on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, at noon ET (6 PM CET). The venue is Accor Arena, the city is Paris, check the UFC on ESPN+ 67 full card here, and let’s get ready to rumble!

UFC Fight Night 209 Streaming – Can You Tell Me More?

Of course, but if you’re based in the USA, ESPN+ is your best friend, as purchasing ESPN+ subscription lets you enjoy the whole UFC fight night 209 live stream. But there is a small problem…

Unfortunately, the price of an ESPN+ subscription, so now you will have to pay 9.99 dollars for your monthly package, while the annual subscription costs 99.99 bucks, which means you can spare around 20 bucks. But that’s not all lads, there are some ways to save money. You bet!

Do you have a Disney Bundle subscription maybe (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+)? Well, if you do, the price is 13.99 dollars per month, it was not raised. If you’d like to watch some other content alongside UFC, this sounds like a plan!

Non-USA Based Fans

Again, the UFC Fight Pass seals the deal! You can enjoy the whole UFC on ESPN+ 67 card if you pay the price, plus you can watch every single UFC Fight Night 209 bout live! This sounds like a perfect opportunity for bettors or diehard fans of a specific fighter, you can check the level of shape, trademarks, positive and negative sides of the Octagon warriors, and much more!

The UFC on Fight Pass monthly fee costs 11.99 dollars per month. An annual package is set to 114.99 bucks, which means you can still save around 30 dollars. Oh, you can watch it on every single device – tablet, notebook, laptop, even iPad, and cell phone!

What Channel Is UFC Fight Night 209 On?

UFC Fight Night “Blaydes Vs Aspinall” airs exclusively on ESPN+ in the USA. But you should check out with your local cable operator, some other channels might air it too!

Do you live in Canada? TSN subscription helps you enjoy the fight night cards and tons of other sports, it is worth every penny!

There are many ways to watch UFC Fight Night 209 online, depending on your geolocation and local ISP. Please contact your internet service provider or check the schedule of your local TV stations, they’ll give you better info!

Is There Any UFC Fight Night 209 Free Live Stream?

NYFights heavily stands against piracy and illegal streams, this is a big no, no, no! Yeah, ESPN+’s price grew, but it still doesn’t cost more than a cup of coffee. Don’t go out one night, forget about beer or cigars and you’ll spare some money for your subscription, it is still pretty much available. UFC Fight Pass costs 11.99 dollars, and ESPN+ is 9.99 bucks – let’s rock!

What Can I Expect From UFC Paris, Any Great Fights Coming Up?

First of all, there were some last-minute changes, so Dustin Stoltzfus vs Abusupiyan Magomedov headlines the preliminary card. This is a very unpredictable scrap as Magomedov’s been inactive for a while, this could end quickly or last for three rounds.

Stephanie Egger shouldn’t have a hard time against Ailin Perez, while Christian Quinonez and Khalid Taha are probably gonna stand and bang for three rounds. Nassourdine Imavov vs Joaquin Buckley is an excellent fight, but it stayed at the prelims, which is sad, as this is a great candidate for the Fight of the Night bonus. Miranda and St-Denis are very tough, plus Michal Figlak comes from Cage Warriors to make a UFC debut against tough Fares Ziam, this fight is very promising!

Main Card

Charles Jourdain vs Nathaniel Wood is a clash between two old-school style fighters, they are probably gonna march forward, stand and bang, another candidate for the fight of the night for sure! Jarno Errens and William Gomis are making a promotional debut, this bout is bumped to the main card, and the UFC probably expects high-level combat!

Nasrat Haqparast vs John Makdessi and Roman Kopylov vs Alessio di Chirico are probably going to be technical three-round wars.

The co-main event of the evening brings a highly anticipated clash between the former division champ Robert Whittaker and very tough chinny Italian Marvin Vettori. This bout could be a fight IQ war, Robert is a massive favorite, but Vettori has a chance if the fight lasts for three rounds. We mustn’t count him out.

Ciryl Gane is probably going to fight technically against heavy-handed Australian kickboxer Tai Tuivasa. The Australian is better inside the pocket, but Gane moves like a cat and rocks on the canvas, so this should be a win for the former UFC 265-pound title contender from France.

Sit next to your TV/PC and watch UFC Fight Night 209: Gane vs Tuivasa on Saturday. Believe me, UFC on ESPN+ 67 is a fabulous event, it is not stacked with stars, but don’t judge the book by its cover!