Frank Mir v Kubrat Pulev Tops Nov 27 Triller Triad Combat Show

Arlington, TX (November 9, 2021) Triller Fight Club has announced the full card for the debut of Triad Combat set for Saturday, November 27 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX and live on Pay-Per-View.

Advance tickets priced at $300, $200, $125, $85 and $50 can be purchased at TrillerFightClub.com and Ticketmaster. Globe Life Field is located at 734 Stadium Drive, Arlington, TX 76011.

Triad Combat is a revolutionary, new combat team sport which incorporates boxing and MMA rules in an aggressive, fast-paced manner with the fighters competing in a specially designed triangular ring over two-minute rounds featuring professional boxers competing against professional mixed martial arts fighters.

The specific motto of leveling the playing field between the two sports utilizing crossover gloves and with holding allowed is meant to offer boxing and MMA fighters an even battleground where neither opponent has a greater advantage.

Headlining Triad Combat is a nine-round heavyweight battle between Two-Time UFC Heavyweight World Champion Frank Mir of Las Vegas, NV and Two-Time Heavyweight Boxing World Title Challenger Kubrat ‘The Cobra’ Pulev of Sofia, Bulgaria. Mir holds the records for the most finishes in UFC history (13) and most wins by submission in the UFC heavyweight division (8).

Sporting a record of 28-2 with fourteen knockouts, Pulev’s only losses throughout his distinguished career have come in world title bouts to Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua.

Co-featured, former UFC Superstar Matt Mitrione of Milwaukee, WI will clash with Alexander ‘The Great’ Flores over seven rounds in the heavyweight division. In addition to having a very successful run with the UFC and Bellator, Mitrione also played in the NFL for the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings.

The heavy-handed Flores of Rowland Heights, CA owns a record of 18-3-1 with sixteen knockouts as a professional boxer.

Fighting over seven scheduled rounds in the 175lb. weight division, former UFC attraction ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry of Orlando, FL hits the triangular ring against former boxing world title challenger Sakio ‘The Scorpion’ Bika. Fighting in the UFC since 2016, Perry holds victories over Mickey Gall, Alex Olivera, Paul Felder, Jake Ellenberger and Alex Reyes. He holds a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu which helped him to an overall MMA record of 14-8 with 11 knockouts.

Former WBC Super Middleweight World Champion Bika, (35-7-3, 22 KOs), of Sydney, Australia holds wins over top-rated contenders Sam Soliman (twice), Peter Manfredo, and Jaidron Codrington.

Bika (above) was also the winner of the acclaimed boxing series, The Contender: Season Three.

Competing in the 165lb. division, Bellator MMA veteran Derek ‘The Stallion’ Campos, (20-11 in MMA) of Lubbock, TX will battle cross-state rival Brian Vera of Austin, TX over seven scheduled rounds. Vera has compiled a record of 28-17-0 (18KOs), over his 17-years as a professional including notable wins over world champions Andy Lee, Sergio Mora (twice) and Serhiy Dzinziruk in addition to a controversially scored decision loss to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

In the 175lb. division, Russia MMA Fighter Albert Tumenov (22-4 in MMA), faces off against professional boxer Scott ‘Cujo’ Sigmon, (35-15-1, 18 KOs), in a scheduled seven rounder. Tumenov has won five fights in a row defeating top warriors from Russia and Kazakhstan. Sigmon has faced numerous world champions and world rated contenders including Boxing Legend Roy Jones Jr, Kelly Pavlik, Luis Arias and Matvey Korobov.

Fighting in a 145lb., five rounder Steven ‘Golden’ Graham of Kansas City, MO clashes with Henry ‘The Hitman’ Gigliotti of Haverhill, MA. Graham holds a record of 10-5 in MMA while Gigliotti heads into battle with a ledger of 8-3 with three knockouts.

Opening the event in a women’s bout Missouri’s Alexa Culp (2-1, MMA) battles Angelina Hoffschneider, of Denver, CO over five rounds.

TRILLER FIGHT CLUB is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its extraordinary launch on November 28, 2020 which shook up the sports and entertainment world as Boxing Legends MIKE TYSON and ROY JONES battled in Los Angeles, CA on a Pay-Per-View broadcast which garnered 1,600,000 PPV buys.

In the past year, TRILLER FIGHT CLUB has sold over 3,000,000 Pay-Per-Views making it one of the top selling combat sports / entertainment platforms. The widely acclaimed monthly TRILLERVERZ series including world class professional boxing and extraordinary VERZUZ battles has consistently been at the top of watched broadcasts averaging over 5,000,000 views.

TRIAD COMBAT will be produced by the award-winning NIGEL LYTHGOE, the TRILLER FIGHT CLUB visionary in addition to the producer and creative force behind ‘American Idol’ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’.

The Triad Combat PPV event will be carried in North America across all PPV platforms, including cable, satellite, telco, and streaming. Complete PPV distribution details can be found below.