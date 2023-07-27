Seniesa Estrada Next Fight Info: Estrada Headlines FNF

Seniesa Estrada (24-0, 9 KOs) will defend her WBC and WBA minimumweight world titles against Argentina's Leonela Yudica (19-1-3, 1 KO) on Friday (July 28) at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

In the 10-round junior lightweight co-feature, Andres “Savage” Cortes (19-0, 10 KOs) meets Xavier Martinez (18-1, 12 KOs).

Estrada-Yudica headlines a full card that will stream on ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

The ESPN+-streamed action includes action including 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas (14-1, 12 KOs), who fights Philadelphia's Nahir Albright (15-2, 7 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight battle.

Rohan Polanco (9-0, 5 KOs) steps up, meeting Cesar Francis (12-1, 7 KOs) in a junior welterweight fight and Japanese lefty Subaru Murata (4-0, 4 KOs) also sees action.

Charlie Sheehy (6-0, 4 KOs) and Cleveland-born light heavyweight Dante Benjamin Jr. (7-0, 5 KOs) also see action on the Seniesa Estrada topped card.

Promoted by Top Rank, tickets for the Seniesa Estrada topped card start at $50, and are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Estrada spoke at a recent presser: “I go into every fight wanting to make a statement. I always want to show a different part of everything I can do in the ring. I never overlook any opponent. I know that she has faced tough champions before, and she is not afraid to take a risk and fight champions. But my style is unlike any other champion she’s faced.”

Leonela Yudica has said, “I’m very happy to have this opportunity. It’s a great pleasure, as a native from San Juan, Argentina, to be able to present myself for the first time in Las Vegas so that everyone can get to know me for the first time. It’s a great opportunity, and I am ready for this.”

Also: “I’m positive that they have underestimated me. I have had a lot of fights, and I have a lot of experience. I defended my flyweight title 10 times. And while it is a great challenge to be going down in weight, I am ready and prepared to show that I have everything it takes to become world champion again.”

WEIGHTS FOR THE SENIESA ESTRADA TOPPED CARD

• Seniesa Estrada 104.4 lbs vs. Leonela Yudica 103.7 lbs

(Estrada's WBC & WBA Minimumweight World Titles— 10 Rounds)

• Andres Cortes 130 lbs vs. Xavier Martinez 129.7 lbs

(Junior Lightweight — 10 Rounds)

• Karlos Balderas 135.9 lbs vs. Nahir Albright 134.1 lbs

(Lightweight — 8 Rounds)

• Rohan Polanco 142.9 lbs vs. Cesar Francis 141.8 lbs

(Junior Welterweight — 8 Rounds)

• Abraham Nova 130.8 lbs vs. Jonathan Romero 130.8 lbs

(Junior Lightweight — 10 Rounds)

• Subaru Murata 121.5 lbs vs. Juan Centeno 123.3 lbs

(Junior Featherweight — 6 Rounds)

• Dante Benjamin Jr. 170.1 lbs vs. William Langston 171.9 lbs

(Light Heavyweight — 6 Rounds)

• Charlie Sheehy 134.5 lbs vs. Kaylyn Alfred 133.4 lbs

(Lightweight — 6 Rounds)

SWING BOUT

• Jaylan Phillips 139.5 lbs vs. E'mond Driver 142 lbs

(Junior Welterweight — 4 Rounds)