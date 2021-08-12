Paul vs. Woodley Available Across Multiple Platforms Globally

®, the event begins at a special time of 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. NEW YORK – August 12, 2021 – One of the most talked about sporting events of the summer, the boxing pay-per-view card on Sunday, August 29 featuring a battle between renowned content creator and undefeated professional boxer Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and former MMA world champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley, is now available for pre-order for viewing in the U.S. in the SHOWTIME app and on the web via SHOWTIME.com . The five-fight telecast will also be available in the U.S. and globally on a variety of digital streaming platforms and via major cable, satellite, and telco providers in the U.S. and Canada. Produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV, the event begins at a special time of 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Paul vs. Woodley is available for purchase now for $59.99 in the SHOWTIME app and via web at SHOWTIME.com/PPV . All U.S. consumers who purchase the event via SHOWTIME.com can watch the event live through the SHOWTIME streaming service app on Apple iOS and tvOS devices, Android Mobile, AndroidTV, Roku, FireTV, Chromecast, Xbox One, as well as online at SHOWTIME.com

iNDemand is serving as a cable and telco distributor for the U.S. and Canada. Customers can order the event with their remote control or voice remote via all major U.S. cable, satellite, and telco providers, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Verizon Fios, Optimum, Vubiquity, DIRECTV, U-Verse TV, DISH and more. In Canada, the event can be ordered through Rogers, Bell, Shaw, SaskTel, and TELUS. The pay-per-view event will be distributed by a variety of leading linear and digital television providers around the world including FOX Sports (Australia) and Sky Sports (New Zealand). An exclusive U.K. broadcast partner will be announced soon.

The event also will be distributed via closed circuit at a variety of commercial establishments throughout the U.S. and Canada, activated by Joe Hand Promotions. Fans can locate the venues showing Paul vs. Woodley by checking the Joe Hand Promotions Watch Party app: https://www.joehandpromotions.com/venue-search

“In just three fights, Jake Paul has captured the attention of boxing fans and non-fans alike, and he is on a mission to prove that he belongs on boxing’s biggest stage, SHOWTIME PPV,” said Stephen Espinoza, President of Sports and Event Programming for SHOWTIME. “Tyron Woodley is an experienced and feared striker who is out to stop that train in its tracks. With the U.S. debut of two proven British attractions in Daniel Dubois and Tommy Fury, a unified women’s title fight featuring one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the sport in Amanda Serrano and an intriguing match-up between top prospect Montana Love and former world champion Ivan Baranchyk, this card has something for everyone. We are excited to deliver this massive event to viewers around the world.”

The five-fight SHOWTIME PPV event will feature a complete undercard of world-class professional boxing including Puerto Rican star and WBC/WBO Featherweight World Champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano defending her titles against super bantamweight world champion Yamileth Mercado of Mexico in the co-featured bout. Former junior welterweight world champion Ivan Baranchyk will step into the ring to face the unbeaten Cleveland-native Montana Love in a 10-round showdown. Rounding out the PPV telecast will be two U.K stars making their stateside debut as the hard-hitting heavyweight Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois, who is ranked No. 1 by the WBA, will face Juiseppe Angelo Cusumano in a 10-round matchup, and Tommy “TNT” Fury, the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, will square off against combat sports veteran Anthony “Pretty Boy” Taylor in a six-round, 180-pound catchweight fight to open the pay-per-view telecast.

Tickets to attend the event at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland starting at $45 are still available via RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com . The event is co-produced by SHOWTIME PPV and Most Valuable Promotions and promoted by Tony and Bryce Holden of Holden Productions. Barstool Sportsbook is the official sports betting partner for the event and will be incorporated in a unique, fully integrated brand activation that is to be announced in more detail.

About Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: