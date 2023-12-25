Announcements

Bob Arum Responds To Top Rank Sale Rumor

Bob Arum Responds To Top Rank Sale Rumor

Top Rank being sold to Endeavor, parent company of UFC? That is the assertion being made by a boxing lifer on X/Twitter Monday night.

Rick Glaser, a fixture in the business as a matchmaker/broker for decades, posted the news, and the reaction was swift.

Rick Glaser X post Dec 25, 2023

I asked Bob Arum, the Brooklyn born desk maker who started Top Rank in 1974, about the Glaser post, and him bowing out to the guys who run UFC and WWE, to boot.

“WTF,” responded Arum. “Have not talked to anyone. Total bull.”

UFC helmer Dana White took yo IG; he too dismissed the Glaser scenario. “Absolutely positively not true,” said White. “We are not buying Top Rank.”

Dana White denies purchase of Top Rank on IG

Arum and White have gone at each other over the years like they are rivals, at times, but on this issue they seem to be aligned. Though, with both fighting corps being under the ESPN umbrella, it does seem like a play that fits the world we are on.

I leave the last word to the Bobfather: “We are not for sale.”

Michael Woods

