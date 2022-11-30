UFC Fight Night Card: Thompson Vs Holland UFC On ESPN 42 Full Fight Card

After a one-weekend layoff, the UFC finally returns with an event in Orlando this Saturday. The UFC fight card this weekend is headlined by the combat between two world-class strikers, American kickboxing expert Stephen Thompson, and the guy with the greatest number of fights in the year of CoVid (2020), Kevin Holland.

That @BamBamTuivasa power is absolutely ridiculous 🤯🤯🤯 Can he stop Pavlovich at #UFCOrlando this weekend?! pic.twitter.com/dYknuuqNmC — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) November 29, 2022

UFC Fight Card Time And Date

Let’s take at the UFC full fight card. The UFC fight night fight card date is Saturday, November 3rd, 2022, and it kicks off at 7 PM ET (1 AM CET). This UFC fight card brings many entertaining matches, pretty much for the UFC fight night (15 – 6 in the main card, 9 in the prelims).

Main Event (UFC on Fight Pass, ESPN/ESPN+, 10 PM ET, 4 AM CET)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Stephen Thompson (16-6-1) vs. Kevin Holland (23-8-0)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Rafael dos Anjos (31-14-0) vs. Bryan Barberena (18-8-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Matheus Nicolau (18-2-1) vs. Matt Schnell (16-7-0)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Tai Tuivasa (15-4-0) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (16-1-0)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Jack Hermansson (23-7-0) vs. Roman Dolidze (11-1-0)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Eryk Anders (14-7-0) vs. Kyle Daukaus (11-3-0)

UFC Fight Night Card Prelims (UFC on Fight Pass, ESPN/ESPN+, 7 PM ET, 1 PM CET)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Niko Price (15-5-0) vs. Philip Rowe (9-3-0)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Angela Hill (14-12-0) vs. Emily Ducote (12-6-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Clay Guida (37-22-0) vs. Scott Holtzman (14-5-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Michael Johnson (20-18-0) vs. Marc Diakiese (16-5-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Darren Elkins (27-10-0) vs. Jonathan Pearce (13-4-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Tracy Cortez (10-1-0) vs. Amanda Ribas (11-3-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Natan Levy (7-1-0) vs. Genaro Valdéz (10-1-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Francis Marshall (6-0-0) vs. Marcelo Rojo (16-8-0)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Yazmin Jauregui (9-0-0) vs. Istela Nunes (6-3-0)

Why Should I Watch Stephen Thompson Vs Kevin Holland Fight Card?

In the first fight of the night, an undefeated technician Yazmin Jauregui will try to extend her winning streak against the very tough Istela Nunes. Francis Marshall is making his official UFC debut, while Natan Levy is trying to get back on the road to glory.

Maybe the two most entertaining preliminary bouts are the ones between Tracy Cortez and Amanda Ribas, as both of them could easily win with a quick maneuver, and Clay Guida vs Scott Holtzman, as this might be the last time we see legendary Guida inside the Octagon.

Main Card

The main card brings tons of high-level clashes, and I am honestly shocked because Tai Tuivasa vs Sergei Pavlovich is not the main event of the evening, as somebody’s probably gonna go down here. Both fighters are known for massive one-punch knockout power. Don't forget Tuivasa's superb victory over the most dangerous heavyweight puncher Derrick Lewis!

Rafael dos Anjos is a more well-rounded fighter, and a big favorite over Bryan Barbarena, while Stephen Thompson vs Kevin Holland will probably be a stand-up war, as Holland said that he didn’t plan to drag the battle against one of the greatest welterweight strikers to the canvas. One way or another, many high-level knockouts are coming, and UFC Orlando will be an event to remember!

There will be 15 amazing bouts please don’t miss this event. Check here for more info on UFC Orlando streaming options – this might be a bad time for European fans, but many great bouts are coming up!