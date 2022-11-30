Thompson Vs Holland Streaming: Where To Watch UFC On ESPN 42 Live Online Or TV?

There was another no-UFC week, but no worries, the greatest MMA promotion returns with another promising night of combat sports in Amway Center, Orlando, Florida!

UFC On ESPN 42 takes place on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. The two fearsome strikers, Kevin Holland and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (known for miraculous kicks and movement) are going to headline it. Please read this article to get to know more details on UFC on ESPN 42 streaming options. Oh, here is more info on UFC Orlando full fight card too!

UFC On ESPN 42 Live Stream Options

ESPN and ESPN+ are going to stream this event, and the monthly price of an ESPN+ subscription costs 9.99 dollars. Also, the annual package now costs 99.99 bucks. But you can watch the majority of the UFC fight nights with your ESPN+ package, so it is 100% worth purchasing!

We have another solution that might help you save some money. The price of the Disney Bundle is 13.99 dollars per month (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+). If you live in the United States of America and enjoy watching other documentary shows and movies, I think you’ll like this idea for sure – try it out, and you won’t regret it!

I Live Outside Of The USA, What Can You Say About My UFC On ESPN 42 Watch Online Options?

UFC on Fight Pass gets the job done for you. It costs 11.99 bucks per month, while the annual package price is 114.99 dollars, so you can spare 30 bucks with an instant yearly purchase – give it a shot!

But there are other positive sides of the UFC on Fight Pass. You can re-watch every single UFC event since 1993 and other amazing grappling events – Polaris, Quintet… Would you like to travel through time, watch different eras of the UFC, and compare fighters from different promotions? Well, this sounds like a top-notch investment, does it?

The UFC on Fight Pass gives you access to many more promotions – Cage Warriors, Ares FC, LFA, Titan FC, CES MMA… If you like to bet on UFC fights, you can discover new prospects, check their good and bad sides, try to look for underdog victories, or even just re-watch some fights for fun!

UFC on Fight Pass is not just the greatest fight library in the world, it is much more. You’ll get instant access to tons of previous events, plus you’ll get an opportunity to compare different eras of the fastest-growing sport in the world!

What Channel Is UFC On ESPN 42 On?

ESPN and ESPN+ cover the whole UFC fight night event, as usual. Just relax and sit next to your watching device at 7 PM ET on Saturday if your local internet service provider offers this amazing station. Fifteen great fights are coming up, let’s hope there won’t be last-minute changes!

Are you a Canada-based fan? TSN subscription gets the job done, plus you can enjoy watching other sports too – NHL, NFL, basketball… This sounds like a world-class choice for the diehard Canadian fans of MMA!

Some local TV channels could cover the event, depending on your geolocation. I suggest you call your internet service provider and check it out. In the worst-case scenario, many sports channels might let you watch the main card, it is definitively worth your time!

Is There Any UFC On ESPN 42 Free Live Stream?

NYFights hates piracy, and it will never change… Forget about it, the answer is no! Just buy UFC on Fight Pass / ESPN+ / ESPN subscription and get the job done for less than a cup of coffee. We will always stand against illegal links!

Why Should I Watch UFC On ESPN 42?

There aren’t many wrestlers on this card, which might sound great for the diehard fans of mixed martial arts. The majority of preliminary card battles are stacked with top-notch strikers. Yazmin Jauregui, Angela Hill, Amanda Ribas, Natan Levy…

Yet, if you’re looking for great wrestling or grappling combat, give Angela Hill vs Emily Ducote a shot, as Ducote will probably try to drag the combat to the ground. Another superb grappling opportunity is Niko Price vs Philip Rowe, as Price is known for great scrambles and reversals, plus hard-to-predict ground strikes.

Main Card

Eryk Anders will probably try to keep the fight standing and copycat Roman Dolidze, whom KO’d Kyle Daukaus in the previous battle. Yet, the most promising battle is Tai Tuivasa vs Sergei Pavlovich, as one of the fighters is going down in the clash of these two heavy-handed fist specialists.

Matheus Nicolau vs Matt Schnell is probably going to be a technical scrap, while Bryan Barbarena is a massive underdog against the former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

The main event of the evening between Kevin Holland and Stephen Thompson is also a great piece of scrap, and it will probably be a stand-up war, as Holland announced he’d stand and bang versus one of the best strikers in the world. Yet, if the combat gets dragged to the canvas, Holland’s submissions might be too much for “Wonderboy”.

Don't forget to sit next to your TV/PC/tablet at 7 PM on Saturday – you should have fun watching this amazing card!