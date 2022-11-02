Rodriguez Vs Lemos Streaming: Where To Watch UFC On ESPN+ 72 Live Online Or TV?

This week, the promotion stays in the heart of Las Vegas, Nevada, for another entertaining card in UFC Apex Center. The UFC Vegas 64 is headlined by a clash between aggressive cage-cutting Muay Thai expert Marina Rodriguez and the very powerful Amanda Lemos. We will try to get to know you with all of UFC on ESPN+ 72 streaming options. But the co-main is a banger too, “D-Rod” vs Neil Magny!

UFC On ESPN+ 72 Live Stream Options

ESPN’s monthly subscription now costs 9.99 dollars. You can also purchase the annual package and watch all the ESPN+ battles for 99.99 dollars per year. But we’ve got some more great news for every single diehard fan of the fastest-growing sport in the world!

The price of the Disney Bundle remained the same –13.99 dollars per month (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+). This sounds like the best choice for those who live in the United States of America. You can watch much other stuff alongside UFC and spare some money, believe me, this is the best investment one can make at the moment!

I Live Outside Of The USA, What About My UFC On ESPN+ 72 Watch Online Options?

The UFC on Fight Pass costs 11.99 bucks per month, while you’ll have to pay 114.99 dollars for the annual package. And yes, it is worth every single penny, as it offers many other great, positive sides. Especially if you’re a historian like me!

You can re-watch every single UFC event since 1993 and other amazing grappling events – Polaris, Quintet… Imagine you’d like to watch UFC 1 when Royce Gracie showed the true power of BJJ by defeating heavier opponents than himself. It’s so easy man, just buy UFC on Fight Pass access, scroll to the year 1993 under Library, and enjoy the old-school MMA – isn’t this wonderful?

The UFC on Fight Pass gives you access to many more promotions – Cage Warriors, Ares FC, LFA, Titan FC, CES MMA… Let me ask you a question. Would you like to bet on some fight, but one of the fighters hasn’t had his UFC debut yet? Well, there is a chance that the UFC on Fight Pass unlocks access to his bouts, this is a lovely option for everybody who plans to bet on underdogs or learn more about fighters’ technical aspects of the game!

What Channel Is UFC On ESPN+ 72 On?

ESPN+ covers the whole UFC on ESPN+ 72 event. Just relax and sit next to your watching device at 4 PM ET on Saturday. I hope your local internet service provider offers it. This card is a bit tricky, but I bet the diehard fans of this great sport are going to enjoy the combination of technical-tactical wars and toe-to-toe stand-up wars.

Are you a Canada-based fan? A TSN subscription is your best choice. Oh, you can enjoy watching other sports too, for example, baseball and NHL, for a very affordable price!

Some local TV channels could cover the event, depending on your geolocation. Call your ISP and check it out, maybe they cover the whole UFC on ESPN+ 72 event! In some states, sports channels cover the main card only, please check it out with your local ISP!

Is There Any UFC On ESPN+ 72 Free Live Stream?

NYFights says no to piracy and illegal streams, stop even thinking about it. We cover legal ways to watch MMA. Buy ESPN+ / UFC on Fight Pass and get the job done, we will always be against unfair ways of watching!

Why Should I Watch UFC On ESPN+ 72?

The preliminary card looks interesting, as Ramona Pascual makes her 135-pound debut against dangerous lethal striker Tamires Vidal. Also, Jinh Yu Frey will try to counter Polyana Viana’s submission attempts, while Miranda Maverick is looking for another win, this time against Shanna Young.

Johnny Munoz is a favorite over scrappy Liudvik Sholinian, but the Ukrainian fought for three rounds against Jack Shore, we shouldn’t underestimate his skillset. Mario Bautista vs Benito Lopez is gonna be an absolute banger! Darrick Minner vs Shayilan Nurdanbieke is a grappler vs striker match-up, let’s see who’s gonna get finished!

Main Card

This time, the last five bouts on the card are going to be very close clashes. An undefeated Mark Madsen meets dangerous hard-hitting hillbilly Grant Dawson, while Tagir Ulanbekov is a favorite over dangerous Nate Maness, we could see an underdog win here.

Josh Parisian and Chase Sherman are masters of stand-up brawling and fist exchanges, so the fans of stand and bang will love it for sure. Neil Magny and “D-Rod” are very technical fighters with great angles and level changes, this could turn into a true MMA chess match. I have a feeling this one could remind us of Blachowicz vs Adesanya.

In the main event of the evening, you might expect a lot of pressure from aggressive Marina Rodriguez, while Lemos will probably try to fire back or take part in a toe-to-toe exchange. Rodriguez is a better striker for sure, but anything is possible if this battle gets dragged to the canvas. Please click here for more info on UFC on ESPN+ 72 full fight card and choose your favorite bouts to watch!