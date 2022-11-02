UFC Vegas 64 Card: Rodriguez Vs Lemos UFC On ESPN+ 72 Full Fight Card

The UFC will not make a move this weekend, so we’ve got another UFC fight card in the middle of the Mojave desert. “Sin City” and UFC Apex Center are going to host the UFC fight card this weekend too.

UFC Fight Night Fight Card Date And Time

Marina Rodriguez Vs Amanda Lemos’ fight card will take place on Saturday, November 5th, 2022. The UFC fight card time is 4 PM (preliminaries, the first bout), while the main card kicks off at 7 PM ET. The UFC Las Vegas card airs exclusively on ESPN+ or UFC on Fight Pass.

UFC Full Fight Card

Please take a look at the fights below. Unfortunately, Jailton Almeida vs Maxim Grishin is off due to undisclosed reasons, so 12 bouts will officially take place on Saturday, 7 in the prelims, and 5 in the main card.

Main Card (7 PM ET, 1 PM CET, ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Marina Rodriguez (16-1-2) vs. Amanda Lemos (12-2-1)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Neil Magny (26-9-0) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (17-2-0)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Josh Parisian (15-5-0) vs. Chase Sherman (16-10-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Tagir Ulanbekov (13-2-0) vs. Nate Maness (14-2-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Mark Madsen (12-0-0) vs. Grant Dawson (18-1-1)

UFC Fight Night Card Prelims (4 PM ET, 10 PM CET, ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Darrick Minner (26-13-0) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (37-10-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Miranda Maverick (10-4-0) vs. Shanna Young (8-4-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Mario Bautista (10-2-0) vs. Benito Lopez (10-1-0)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Jinh Yu Frey (11-7-0) vs. Polyana Viana (12-5-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Johnny Munoz Jr. (11-2-0) vs. Liudvik Sholinian (9-2-1)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Jake Hadley (8-1-0) vs. Carlos Candelario (8-2-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Ramona Pascual (6-4-0) vs. Tamires Vidal (6-1-0)

What Makes UFC Vegas 64 A Fun Card To Watch?

There are many female bouts on this card, and, unfortunately, this is a massive “turn off” for majority of MMA fans. But look on the bright side – Jinh Yu Frey is a wrestling and top control specialist, while Polyana Viana’s submission skills rock. Ramona Pascual is making her official debut at 135, the weight cut might lead to a potential knockout win or loss. Miranda Maverick will probably fight tactically against Shanna Young.

Darrick Minner vs Shayilan Nurdanbieke is the clash of styles, Minner is known for fabulous BJJ, he survived three rounds on the ground with Ryan Hall, while Nurdanbieke’s knockout power sounds scary. One way or the other, this will hardly last for three rounds.

The main card is stacked with 50/50 fights, the UFC matchmaking was so awesome here! Mark Madsen will have the greatest test of his career against Grant Dawson, while Tagir Ulanbekov is, strangely, a massive favorite over very dangerous Nate Maness.

Chase Sherman and Josh Parisian will probably stand and bang for three rounds, while you can expect a tactical match-up between Neil Magny and D-Rod. The main event of the evening is also a female fight, but please, if you love Muay Thai, great cage cutting and close-range exchanges, give Lemos vs Rodriguez a shot – this is a five-round affair! Marina Rodriguez will probably try to keep this fight standing by any means necessary, while Lemos could drag the bout to the ground and unload powerful elbows or fish for a submission attempt.