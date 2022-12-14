Cannonier Vs Strickland Streaming: Where To Watch UFC On ESPN+ 74 Live Online Or TV?

The last weekend’s event was the last pay-per-view of the year 2022, and it was a real banger – ten high-level finishes in twelve fights. Despite the controversial decisions in the co-main and main event that threw shade at UFC 282, it was one of the greatest events in the history of this competition!

Yet, we will watch UFC on ESPN+ 74, the last UFC event of 2022 on Saturday. Here’s more info on the upcoming UFC fight card!

UFC On ESPN+ 74 Live Stream Options

The price of ESPN’s monthly subscription is 9.99 dollars. Also, the annual package now costs 99.99 bucks, which means you’ll save around 20 dollars. But look on the bright side, you can watch almost every single UFC fight card, plus prelims on the PPV (pay-per-view) events with this subscription, so make sure you buy it.

The price of the Disney Bundle remained the same –13.99 dollars per month (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+). This might be the best pick for fans from the United States of America, as there is a possibility of watching other shows too – and the price is very affordable!

I Live Outside Of The USA, What Can You Say About My UFC On ESPN+ 74 Watch Online Options?

UFC on Fight Pass is your number 1 fight buddy! It costs 11.99 bucks per month, while you’ll have to pay 114.99 dollars for the annual package. Oh yeah, you’ll spare 30 dollars, ladies and gentlemen, I am not joking around!

Let me discuss other positive aspects of the UFC on Fight Pass. You can travel through time for less than a cup of coffee and enjoy re-watching every single UFC event, that sounds amazing, isn’t it?

Also, the UFC on Fight Pass gives you access to many more promotions – Cage Warriors, Ares FC, LFA, Titan FC, CES MMA… Are you fishing for prospects, new blood, fighters who might storm their divisions in the future? Give the greatest fight library in the world a shot, pay and compare the different eras of the fastest-growing sport in the world!

What Channel Is UFC On ESPN+ 74 On?

As usual, ESPN+ covers the whole event. Just relax and sit next to your watching device at 4 PM ET on Saturday if your local internet service provider offers this amazing station. The six hours of great wars are coming up!

Are you a Canada-based fan? TSN subscription gets the job done, plus you can enjoy watching other sports too – NHL, NFL, basketball… This sounds like a fabulous offer, isn’t it?

Some local channels could cover the event, depending on your geolocation. I suggest you to call your local internet service provider and check this out, maybe some TV station airs main card, depending on your location!

Is There Any UFC On ESPN+ 74 Free Live Stream?

NYFights hates piracy, we say no to illegal stuff, and that will never change. Just pay your UFC on Fight Pass/ESPN+ subscription, depending on your geolocation, and enjoy the final UFC fight card of 2022!

Why Should I Watch UFC On ESPN+ 74?

There are tons of reasons, but number one – this is the last UFC card of the year, the next one happens on January 14th, so make sure you enjoy this lovely event, there won’t be UFC for the next three weeks!

One more card to finish the year strong 💪 Cannonier vs Strickland in our final main event of 2022 at #UFCVegas66! pic.twitter.com/aMxqQtTlXl — UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2022

Preliminary Card

Pay attention to the combat between Saidyokub Kakhramonov and Said Nurmagomedov, both fighters are top-notch 135-pound prospects. The winner of this fight could be a serious threat to the top 5 bantamweight contenders!

Maheshate vs Rafa Garcia is gonna be a banger, while you can expect great ground combat in the match between Julien Marquez and Deron Winn.

It is hard to predict how Manel Kape vs David Dvorak and Journey Newson vs Sergey Morozov are going to go, as Dvorak and Newson can take a beating. Despite being massive underdogs, these two fighters could pull out decision wins.

Main Card

Of course, the most entertaining fight is the combat between Sean Strickland and Jared Cannonier, which headlines the card. Strickland is trying to get back into the winning column after a brutal left hook KO loss to the division champ Alex Pereira, while Cannonier is trying to get into title contention with the victory over takedown defense expert and very underestimated trash-talker.

Are you looking for a high-level grappling fight full of scrambles, takedowns, sweeps, and powerful strikes? Arman Tsarukyan vs Damir Ismagulov is the perfect bout for you, please don’t miss this lightweight match, you can learn a lot from those two!

Alex Caceres vs Julian Erosa should be technical warfare, while many expect Amir Albazi to outwrestle shoot boxer Alessandro Costa, who accepted the combat on short notice.

If you’re a fan of finishes, I recommend you pay close attention to the fight between Drew Dober and Bobby Green, as both fighters can throw big bombs and put the opposite side to sleep. Also, Cody Brundage vs Michal Oleksiejczuk sounds fun, as Michal lands big powerful punches while Brundage’s wrestling could play a major role in the victory.