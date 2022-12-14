UFC Fight Night 216 Card: Cannonier Vs Strickland UFC Las Vegas Full Fight Card

The UFC fight card last weekend was amazing, we’ve seen 10 finishes in 12 battles, and UFC 282 is definitively a night to remember. But let's see what happens Strickland vs Canonnier event!

The UFC fight card this weekend also happens in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, December 17th, 2022. Jared Cannonier Vs Sean Strickland’s fight card doesn’t look too promising, but this is UFC Las Vegas event number 66, miracles could happen – we might see tons of high-level combats!

UFC Fight Card Time And Date

The UFC fight night fight card date is December 17th, 2022 (Saturday), while the UFC event kicks off at 4 PM ET (10 PM CET). Here is a brief look at the UFC full fight card!

Make sure to turn the volume up when Sean Strickland's in the Octagon Saturday 🔊 #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/zCDxURUIyh — UFC (@ufc) December 13, 2022

Main Card (ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass, 7 PM ET, midnight UK time)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Jared Cannonier (15-6-0) vs. Sean Strickland (25-4-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Arman Tsarukyan (18-3-0) vs. Damir Ismagulov (24-1-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Amir Albazi (15-1-0) vs. Alessandro Costa (12-2-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Alex Caceres (19-13-0) vs. Julian Erosa (28-9-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Drew Dober (25-11-0) vs. Bobby Green (29-13-1)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Cody Brundage (8-2-0) vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk (17-5-0)

UFC Fight Night Card Prelims (ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass, 4 PM ET, 9 PM UK time)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Cheyanne Vlismas (7-2-0) vs. Cory McKenna (7-2-0)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Jake Matthews (18-5-0) vs. Matt Semelsberger (10-4-0)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Julian Marquez (9-3-0) vs. Deron Winn (7-3-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Said Nurmagomedov (16-2-0) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (10-2-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Maheshate (9-1-0) vs. Rafa García (14-3-0)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Bryan Battle (8-1-0) vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov (20-2-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): David Dvořák (20-4-0) vs. Manel Kape (17-6-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Sergey Morozov (18-5-0) vs. Journey Newson (10-3-0)

Why Should I Watch UFC Vegas 66?

This is the last UFC card of the year 2022, so you can expect fireworks. The main event is going to be very interesting, as pretty much-underrated trash-talker Sean Strickland is trying to bounce back after a brutal knockout loss to Alex Pereira, while Jared Cannonier is another heavy-handed knockout machine. Unless Strickland plays a boring chess game, this fight will hardly last for five rounds.

If you’re a fan of great wrestling/transition combat, I kindly advise you to take a look at the match between two grappling and scrambling phenoms, Arman Tsarukyan and Damir Ismagulov. Arman is a better striker, but Damir’s stamina is amazing, this could be lovely three-round combat.

Drew Dober vs Bobby Green and Cody Brundage vs Michal Oleksiejczuk will probably not go the distance, these are combats of heavyweight strikers.

Said Nurmagomedov vs Saidyokub Kakhramonov draws the most attention in the UFC preliminary card, as both of the guys are the top prospects of the UFC 135-pound division. The winner will probably advance a lot in rankings and get the opportunity to defeat a ranked fighter.

Here are some UFC fight night 216 streaming options, please don’t miss the final event of 2022, as there won’t be the Ultimate Fighting Championship bouts for the next three weeks!