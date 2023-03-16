Edwards vs Usman 3 Streaming: Where to Watch UFC 286 Live Online or TV?

After a successful UFC Vegas 71 fight night, the greatest MMA promotion travels across the pond to O2 Arena, London, England, for another very promising fight card.

The title bout between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman headlines the contest.

Usman scored a win in their first outing, but Edwards avenged the loss in their second fight with a nasty left high kick to earn the 170-pound division belt. This time, the Brit will try to defend the welterweight strap against “The Nigerian Nightmare”.

UFC 286 Live Stream Options

ESPN’s monthly subscription costs $9.99 . You should pay $99.99 for an annual package if you’re interested in saving some money on your UFC 286 live stream.

You can watch the whole preliminary card with the ESPN+ monthly subscription. Prelims are stacked with top-notch names, so you can say no to snooze-fests.

Also, Disney Bundle (Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+) sounds like another great option for watching the UFC 286 PPV (pay-per-view) preliminary card for fans from the USA. You can watch many extra shows and episodes, and the price is only $13.99 – that’s very affordable!

If you’d like to watch five fights of the main card, please check this ESPN+ PPV link to buy the UFC 286 main card. You can enjoy five bangers on the ESPN+ PPV. The price depends on your geolocation.

How to Stream UFC 286 Outside of the USA

UFC on Fight Pass is the best choice for you, and it costs only $11.99 per month. The annual package’s price is $114.99 , so you can save around $30 dollars. But that’s not all.

If you choose to buy the UFC on Fight Pass, you’ll get an opportunity to re-watch so many UFC events from its beginnings in 1993. Compare different eras, look for the young blood and prospects… plus the ability to enjoy other promotions – LFA, Cage Warriors, Titan FC…

If you’re an avid bettor, the UFC on Fight Pass can also help you a lot. You can take a look at new blood or compare the different elements of fighters’ striking or grappling, make high-quality predictions and potentially earn some money.

What Channel Is UFC 286 On?

ESPN+ covers the whole preliminary card plus early prelims. Just relax and sit next to your TV at 3 PM ET ET on Saturday, in case your internet service provider offers it. Your second option is ESPNews but it will only cover four fights of the preliminary card. Some high-level knockouts and finishes are coming up for sure, give it a shot.

Are you a Canada-based fan? TSN subscription is your preliminary card choice, plus you can enjoy watching other sports too – NHL, NFL, basketball… This sounds pretty nice, does it?

Please check out with your local cable operators. Some local stations might air the whole UFC card or maybe just the five main fights, you never know.

Where Can I Find a UFC 286 Free Live Stream?

Just forget about it, we will never support illegal streams and piracy. You can pay for the championship fight, the third clash between Edwards vs Usman is worth your money. We are not interested in your excuses.

Why Should I Watch UFC 286?

The main event, Usman vs Edwards 3, is about as good as it gets. Kamaru is looking to avenge the knockout loss, while Leon will try to defend the strap in front of his home audience. Rafael Fiziev vs Justin Gaethje is another banger between two high-level strikers.

When @Justin_Gaethje lands, people go to SLEEP 😳 The Highlight's officially back in action Saturday in our #UFC286 co-main event! pic.twitter.com/rQLYSKjTXO — UFC (@ufc) March 13, 2023

Gunnar Nelson returns after a long layoff, he’ll try to submit very tough Bryan Barbarena, while Casey O’Neill will try to continue her undefeated streak against Jennifer Maia.

Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze is a very hard fight to predict, as Vettori can take a beating, while Roman Dolidze is in the best shape of his life.

Edwards vs Usman 3 Preliminary Card

Jack Shore will try to outbox anaconda choke expert Makwan Amirkhani, and heavy-handed Chris “The Problem” Duncan is making his UFC debut against long-war expert from Venezuela, Omar Morales.

Sam Patterson vs Yanal Ashmoz is a very close fight. Muhammad Mokaev will try to maul dangerous Brazlian Jafel Filho.

Edwards vs Usman 3 Early Prelims

Lerone Murphy might try to knee his way through Gabriel Santos. The Cage Warriors champ Christian Leroy Duncan is making his official UFC debut against BJJ black belt Dusko Todorovic, while Jake Hadley will be looking to outwork dangerous Canadian Malcolm Gordon.

Joanne Wood will take part in a technical war against Luana Carolina, while Jai Herbert is fighting to stay in the UFC against Slovakian knockout artist Ludovit Klein. The tactical match between Veronica Hardy and Juliana Miller is going to kick off this amazing event.

There is a total of 15 fights on the UFC 286 London PPV card. Take a look at the full UFC 286 fight card here, and don’t forget to watch UFC 286 live on Saturday at 3 PM ET.

What do you think, will the UFC 170-pound strap change its owner this time? Can Kamaru Usman reclaim the belt after a brutal knockout loss? Are we going to see a brutal stoppage in the co-main event of the evening? Let’s find out.