Leon Edwards Vs Kamaru Usman 3 Weigh-Ins: UFC 286 All The News And Updates

UFC 286 press conference was pretty much entertaining to watch. Leon Edwards promised to keep the belt in the UK, and mimicked Kamaru Usman’s coach, trying to get into his head. The last step before the fighters square off inside the Octagon on Saturday is the UFC 286 weigh-ins. You can see the UFC 286 full fight card here, plus you can check the UFC 286 streaming options here.

UFC 286 Weigh-In Time

Let’s take a look at the 286 weigh-in results. You can watch Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman’s weigh-in on BT Sport’s official YouTube channel. It will kick off at 5 PM ET (10 AM CET).

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 5 PM ET, 10 PM CET)

UFC Welterweight title fight (170 pounds): Leon Edwards (170) vs. Kamaru Usman (170)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Justin Gaethje (156) vs. Rafael Fiziev (156)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Gunnar Nelson (170) vs. Bryan Barberena (171)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Jennifer Maia (126) vs. Casey O'Neill (125)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Marvin Vettori (185.5) vs. Roman Dolidze (186)

Preliminary Card (ESPNews, ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 3 PM ET, 8 PM CET)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Jack Shore (146) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (146)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Chris Duncan (156) vs. Omar Morales (156)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Sam Patterson (155.5) vs. Yanal Ashmoz (155)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Muhammad Mokaev (126) vs. Jafel Filho (125.5)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass, 1 PM ET, 6 PM CET)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Lerone Murphy (145.5) vs. Gabriel Santos (145.5)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Christian Leroy Duncan (185.5) vs. Duško Todorović (186)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Jake Hadley (126) vs. Malcolm Gordon (129.5)*-missed weight

Flyweight (125 pounds): Joanne Wood (126) vs. Luana Carolina (126)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Jai Herbert (156) vs. Ľudovít Klein (156)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Veronica Hardy (125.5) vs. Juliana Miller (125.5)

The main event is official, as both halves hit the scale. Malcolm Gordon was 3.5 pounds above the flyweight limit.

The ceremonial weigh-in will proceed at the UFC’s official YouTube channel at 2 PM ET (7 PM CET).

Finally, an event starts at the normal time for Europa-based fans. Leon promised to keep the belt, let’s see if he fulfills the promise.