Petr Yan Vs Merab Dvalishvili Weigh-Ins: UFC Vegas 71 All The News And Updates

We’ve heard the barbs at the UFC Vegas 71 press conference. For Merab, this fight is personal, and Yan is not a good person, and of course, Yan fired back at his accusations.

Another last-minute UFC Vegas 71 full fight card update: Krylov vs Spann happens at 215, while Jared Gooden steps in on short notice to replace Abubakar Nurmagomedov in the bout against Carlston Harris.

Here is more info on the UFC Vegas 71 streaming options. The final step before the UFC fighters face each other on Saturday is the UFC fight night weigh-in.

UFC Vegas 71 Weigh-In Time

Let’s take a look at the UFC Vegas 71 weigh-in results. You can watch Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili’s weigh-in on the MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel. It kicked off at noon ET. One pound above the division limit is the tolerance, which means 126 works for a 125-pound fight, and so on.

Main Card (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 6 PM ET, midnight CET)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Petr Yan (136) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (134.5)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Alexander Volkov (258) vs. Alexandr Romanov (264.5)

Catchweight (215 pounds): Nikita Krylov (213) vs. Ryan Spann (213)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Ricardo Ramos (154)* – missed by 8 pounds vs. Austin Lingo (145.5) – FIGHT CANCELED

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Said Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Jonathan Martinez (135.5)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Vitor Petrino (204) vs. Anton Turkalj (205)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 3 PM ET, 9 PM UK CET)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Łukasz Brzeski (245) vs. Karl Williams (240.5)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Raphael Assunção (136) vs. Davey Grant (136)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Sedriques Dumas (184.5) vs. Josh Fremd (186)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Mario Bautista (136) vs. Guido Cannetti (136)

Flyweight (125 pounds): JJ Aldrich (125.5) vs. Ariane Lipski (125.5)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Tony Gravely (136) vs. Victor Henry (136)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Tyson Nam (125.5) vs. Bruno Silva (125.5)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Carlston Harris (169.5) vs. Jared Gooden (177)* – missed by 6 pounds , bout proceeds

The main event is now official, as both Yan and Merab hit the scale. But there are also two massive weigh-in misses – Ricardo Ramos and Jared Gooden.

This event starts a bit earlier, on Saturday at 3 PM ET.

Please check it out, let’s see if Merab backs up his trash talk inside the Octagon.