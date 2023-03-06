Yan Vs Dvalishvili Streaming: Where To Watch UFC Vegas 71 Live Online Or TV?

UFC 285 was a real banger. We saw tons of high-level bouts. Alexa Grasso dethroned Valentina Shevchenko with a nasty rear-naked choke in the fourth. Valentina missed with the spinning back kick to the body, Grasso took the back, wrapped her arms around the former champ’s neck, and “The Bullet” had to tap. In the main event of the evening, Jon Jones tripped Ciryl Gane, pressed him hard against the fence, and ended the fight with a nasty guillotine choke to earn the 265-pound division belt. But it's time to focus on the upcoming UFC Vegas 71 card. Yan vs Dvalishvili is the main event of the evening, and there are many other lovely fights on the card. Let’s deep dive into the world of UFC Vegas 71 streaming options.

UFC Vegas 71 Live Stream Options

The price of ESPN’s monthly subscription is 9.99 dollars, but an annual package costs 99.99 bucks, so you can save 20 dollars. You can watch UFC fight cards, and preliminaries of the numbered pay-per-view events – this looks like a top-notch investment.

The price of the Disney Bundle is 13.99 dollars per month (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+). If you live in the United States of America, this might be the best choice for you, as it lets you watch some other shows too.

Outside Of USA, What Are UFC Vegas 71 Watch Online Options?

UFC on Fight Pass is your deal to make. The price is 11.99 bucks per month, and the annual package costs 114.99 dollars. A yearly subscription is definitively the better choice, as you’ll save 30 dollars.

UFC on Fight Pass is the greatest fighting library in the world. You can access every single UFC event since its beginning in 1993.

You can watch tons of other promotions – Cage Warriors, Ares FC, LFA, Titan FC, CES MMA… Do you like to fish for prospects and young blood? Are you eager to get to know the new names? Do you like to bet and make predictions? If your answer is yes, the UFC Fight Pass is a world-class choice for you.

What Channel Is UFC Vegas 71 On?

ESPN+ covers the whole UFC Vegas 71 Yan vs Dvalishvili event. It will start at 3 PM ET on Saturday (I hope your local internet service provider offers this station). Fourteen lovely matches are coming up.

Are you a Canada-based fan? TSN subscription gets the job done, plus you can enjoy watching other sports too – NHL, NFL, basketball… This sounds like a top-notch offer, isn’t it?

You can also call your local ISP and check it out. Some local channels might cover the main card or both prelims and main, you never know until you check it out.

Is There Any UFC Vegas 71 Free Live Stream?

NYFights says no to illegal streams, just forget about that and pay your UFC on Fight Pass/ESPN+ subscription. We are not interested in your excuses, thanks.

Why Should I Watch UFC Vegas 71?

The long-awaited match between the two fighters with the best cardio in the 135-pound division, Yan vs Dvalishvili, is coming up. Plus, you might see many finishes on this card. Let’s start with the prelims.

Preliminary Card

The Guyana-born knockout artist Carlston Harris is looking to get back into the winning column after a spinning hook kick loss against Shavkat Rakhmonov. “The Mocambique” is opening the preliminary card against very dangerous Abubakar Nurmagomedov.

Tyson Nam vs Bruno Silva, Sedriques Dumas vs Josh Fremd, and JJ Aldrich vs Ariane Lipski are probably going to be tactical wars, while you can expect big bombs and toe-to-toe exchanges in the bout between Raphael Assuncao and Davey Grant.

If you’re interested in the fights with the greatest chance of knockout ending, please pay close attention to Lukasz Brzecki vs Karl Williams and Mario Bautista vs Guido Cannetti.

Main Card

An undefeated Brazilian Vitor Petrino makes his official UFC debut against a great grappler Anton Turkalj, while guillotine choke and top control expert Said Nurmagomedov meets one of the most technical guys at 135, X-Factory fighter Jonathan Martinez.

Ricardo Ramos will try to defeat pressure fighter, Austin Lingo. Nikita Krylov vs Ryan Spann will hardly go the distance, Spann is known for tons of first-round finishes, while Krylov’s chin rocks. This fight was the main event of UFC Vegas 70, but the bout was rescheduled to UFC Vegas 71 due to Nikita’s health issues.

Karate black belt Alexander Volkov meets a Sambo fighter with great cage control and chain wrestling, Alexandr Romanov. This is the clash of styles, the fight could go either way.

Yet, the Yan vs Dvalishvili fight draws the greatest level of attention. The former champion “No Mercy” Yan lost the bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling due to an illegal knee to the head of the grounded opponent, then won the interim belt against Cory Sandhagen, and suffered two back-to-back decision losses. He’ll be looking to get back into the winning column, but the Georgian wrestling specialist Merab Dvalishvili is known for great control, pressure, and an amazing chin. This one could easily turn into 5-round warfare.

You can take a look at the UFC Vegas 71 full fight card here. This event is stacked from top to bottom, it starts at 3 PM ET on Saturday.