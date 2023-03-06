UFC Vegas 71: Petr Yan Vs Merab Dvalishvili Full Fight Card

UFC 285 was stacked with high-level bouts, and two belts changed their owners. The new 265-pound division king is Jon Jones, while the greatest upset of the night happened in the 125-pound title match, where Alexa Grasso choked out Valentina Shevchenko to win the strap.

The UFC fight card this weekend is headlined by the match between two cardio machines – boxing specialist and the former 135-pound champion Petr Yan and chain wrestling phenom Merab Dvalishvili.

UFC Vegas 71 Fight Card Date And Time

The upcoming UFC Vegas 71 event will go down on Saturday, March 11th, 2022, in UFC Apex Center, Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC fight card time is 3 PM ET (9 PM CET). Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili’s fight card offers a lot of high-level match-ups, both in the main and preliminary card.

You can see the UFC Vegas 71 full fight card below. We will enjoy 14 fights this weekend. There are many style vs style match-ups, it’s gonna be interesting.

Main Card (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 6 PM ET, midnight CET)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Petr Yan (16-4-0) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (15-4-0)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Alexander Volkov (35-10-0) vs. Alexandr Romanov (16-1-0)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Nikita Krylov (29-9-0) vs. Ryan Spann (21-7-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Ricardo Ramos (16-4-0) vs. Austin Lingo (9-1-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Said Nurmagomedov (17-2-0) vs. Jonathan Martinez (17-4-0)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Vitor Petrino (7-0-0) vs. Anton Turkalj (8-1-0)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 3 PM ET, 9 PM UK CET)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Łukasz Brzeski (8-2-1) vs. Karl Williams (7-1-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Raphael Assunção (27-9-0) vs. Davey Grant (12-6-0)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Sedriques Dumas (7-0-0) vs. Josh Fremd (9-4-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Mario Bautista (11-2-0) vs. Guido Cannetti (10-6-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): JJ Aldrich (11-5-0) vs. Ariane Lipski (14-8-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Tony Gravely (23-8-0) vs. Victor Henry (22-6-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Tyson Nam (21-12-1) vs. Bruno Silva (12-5-2)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Carlston Harris (17-5-0) vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov (17-3-1)

Why Should I Watch UFC Vegas 71?

The first-ever Guyana-born fighter Carlston Harris will have the greatest test of his career against top-notch grappling specialist Abubakar Nurmagomedov, while Mario Bautista will try to stop dangerous puncher Guido “Ninja” Cannetti. JJ Aldrich will try to defeat Ariane Lipski in a technical fight, while an undefeated Sedriques Dumas is looking to extend his undefeated streak against very tough Josh Fremd.

If you’re looking for a knockout in the prelims, pay close attention to the fights between Raphael Assuncao and David Grant, and Karl Williams vs Lukasz Brzecki. All of the guys are hard hitters with brutal knockout power.

Main Card

Two bangers are opening the main card. An undefeated Brazilian Vitor Petrino will meet Swedish grappling expert Anton Turkalj, while Jonathan Martinez will face the dangerous grappler with one of the best guillotine chokes in the division, Said Nurmagomedov.

The match between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann was set for UFC Vegas 70, but it was canceled due to Nikita’s health issues, so the promotion rebooked it for UFC Vegas 71.

The co-main and main events are also fights to enjoy. Grappling expert Alexandr Romanov meets striking specialist Alexander Volkov, and one of the best boxers ever in MMA, Petr Yan, squares off against a very tough wrestler and pressure fighter, Merab Dvalishvili.

Please check here for UFC Vegas 71 streaming options and sit next to your watching device on Saturday at 3 PM. Many great fights are coming up, you’ll see many high-level moves for sure.