Nikita Krylov Vs Ryan Spann Weigh-Ins: UFC Vegas 70 All The News And Updates

We’ve seen many humble statements at the UFC Vegas 70 press conference. Yet, the UFC Vegas 70 full fight card suffered a blow, as the preliminary bout between Jose Johnson and Garret Armfield was scrapped due to medical issues. So we will watch 12 instead of 13 bouts.

Here is more info on the UFC Vegas 70 streaming options. The final step before the UFC fighters face each other on Saturday is the UFC fight night weigh-in.

UFC Vegas 70 Weigh-In Time

We will watch 24 names on the scales at Nikita Krylov vs Ryan Spann’s weigh-in. It officially airs on the MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel and kicks off at noon ET. Let’s take a look at the UFC Vegas 69 weigh-in results.

Remember, the tolerance is 1 pound for a non-title fight. For example, 266 pounds is fine for a heavyweight, 265-pound bout, and so on.

Main Card (ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass, 7 PM ET, 1 AM CET)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Nikita Krylov () vs. Ryan Spann ()

Middleweight (185 pounds): André Muniz () vs. Brendan Allen ()

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Augusto Sakai () vs. Don'Tale Mayes ()

Flyweight (125 pounds): Tatiana Suarez () vs. Montana De La Rosa ()

Welterweight (170 pounds): Mike Malott () vs. Yohan Lainesse ()

Lightweight (155 pounds): Erick Gonzalez () vs. Trevor Peek ()

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass, 4 PM ET, 10 PM CET)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Gabriella Fernandes () vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius ()

Lightweight (155 pounds): Jordan Leavitt () vs. Victor Martinez ()

Flyweight (125 pounds): Ode Osbourne () vs. Charles Johnson ()

Lightweight (155 pounds): Joe Solecki () vs. Carl Deaton III ()

Lightweight (155 pounds): Nurullo Aliev () vs. Rafael Alves ()

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Hailey Cowan () vs. Ailin Perez ()

The UFC Las Vegas event is stacked with youngsters and newbies, but there are experienced names on the main card too. We might see some high-level finishes and battles. Please give this event a shot, sit next to your TV/PC on Saturday at 4 PM ET, and enjoy a lovely night of fights.